Oil tanker reportedly diverted towards Iran by armed men near Strait of Hormuz

Oil tanker reportedly diverted towards Iran by armed men near Strait of Hormuz
Iranian military snatch back renamed tanker off coast of Oman. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 11, 2024

An oil tanker caught up in a dispute last year between the United States and Iran was boarded by armed individuals off the coast of Oman on January 11 and appeared to have changed course towards Iran, Reuters reported, citing UK maritime sources.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker St Nikolas was boarded by armed intruders as it sailed close to the Omani city of Sohar, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey, and its AIS tracking system was turned off as it headed in the direction of the Iranian port of Bandar-e-Jask.

In 2023 the St Nikolas was seized by the United States in a sanctions enforcement operation when it sailed under a different name, Suez Rajan.

The United States said at the time that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) had been trying to send contraband Iranian oil to China, in violation of US sanctions.

The ship had loaded 145,000 tonnes of oil in the Iraqi port of Basra and was heading to Aliaga in western Turkey via the Suez Canal, its operator Empire Navigation told Reuters, adding that it had lost contact with the vessel.

Thursday's incident is located close to the Strait of Hormuz, between Oman and Iran.

The vessel is manned by a crew of 19 including 18 Filipino nationals and one Greek national, the operator said, adding it was chartered by Turkish oil refiner Tupras (TUPRS.IS).

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) authority said earlier on Thursday, January 11, it had received a report that a vessel located around 50 nautical miles (93 km)  east of Oman's coast was boarded by four to five armed persons.

The armed intruders were reported to be wearing military-style black uniforms and black masks.

UKMTO said the chief security officer reported the vessel had altered course towards Iranian territorial waters and that communication with the tanker had been lost.

The UK authority, which provides maritime security information, said it was unable to make further contact with the vessel and authorities were still investigating the incident.

The Suez Rajan was carrying more than 980,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil last year when it was seized and the oil confiscated.

It was unable to unload the Iranian crude for nearly two and half months over fears of secondary sanctions on vessels used to unload it. It was renamed the St Nikolas after unloading the cargoes.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Massive renewable capacity growth is fastest ever, but more acceleration needed meet Paris 2030 goal, says IEA annual report

Turkmenistan: Swap stop

Is the Middle East on the brink of hot war?

News

Polish government says jailed opposition ex-MPs to remain behind bars for now

PiS has found the ex-MPs’ arrest a convenient issue to rally their support around.

Yemen Houthis target British and American ships in Red Sea

In a coordinated effort that marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the US and the UK have conducted a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen, which are allegedly supporting the Houthi rebel group.

Diplomacy in full swing for Zelenskiy-Orban meeting

Budapest reported to be close to agreeing compromise on approving European Union aid to Ukraine.

KSE: Russia imports a third of battlefield technology from western companies

Western sanctions on technology exports to Russia have largely failed as a third of its imports used to make new weapons come from Western companies, usually via the “friendly countries”, Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) said in its latest report

Asset manager associated with Orban’s son-in-law acquires office portfolio in Belgrade

Diofa Fund Management, owned by Istvan Tiborcz, the son-in-law of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has acquired five office buildings in New Belgrade from Hungarian property developer Indotek.

Polish government says jailed opposition ex-MPs to remain behind bars for now
16 hours ago
Yemen Houthis target British and American ships in Red Sea
18 hours ago
Diplomacy in full swing for Zelenskiy-Orban meeting
1 day ago
KSE: Russia imports a third of battlefield technology from western companies
1 day ago
Asset manager associated with Orban’s son-in-law acquires office portfolio in Belgrade
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  3. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    7 days ago
  5. West moves closer to seizing CBR's frozen $300bn of reserves
    11 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    7 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss