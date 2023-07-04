Mood in Polish manufacturing worsens sharply in June, PMI indicates

Mood in Polish manufacturing worsens sharply in June, PMI indicates
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw July 4, 2023

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell 1.9 points to 45.1 in June (chart), the worst reading since November, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on July 3.

The indicator has now lingered below the 50-point mark separating contraction from growth for 14 consecutive months. The immediate outlook for Poland’s manufacturing sector remains bleak in line with forecasts of an economic slowdown that will curb GDP growth to around 1% in 2023, according to analysts.

There were “marked falls in output, new orders and purchasing accompanied by another round of job shedding,” S&P Global said.

“The declines in demand and production were the steepest seen in 2023 so far. Reflecting the weakness in new orders, a sharp fall in backlogs was recorded and output expectations remained subdued,” the index’s compiler added.

On the positive side, the rate of decline in input prices stayed closed to May's record, leading to a fresh record fall in output prices. That is in line with the most recent PPI data from Poland’s statistical office GUS, which indicated a major slowdown in the growth of factory gate prices to just 3.1% y/y in April.

Suppliers' delivery times shortened further, marking the first sustained improvement in vendor performance since early-2016, S&P Global also said.

Overall, Poland’s manufacturers “remained exposed to weak European markets, especially Germany,” Trevor Balchin, S&P Global’s economics director, said in a statement.

That had an effect on employment, as manufacturers once again trimmed headcounts in June, extending the current sequence of job shedding in the sector to 13 months. 

The PMI’s June reading does not change much in the overall outlook for the sector, analysts say.

Manufacturers’ situation will stabilise in the remainder of 2023 before a rebound in 2024 in the wake of “easing of fiscal policy, first interest rate cuts by the National Bank of Poland, and a pick-up in housing construction, which would have positive spill-over effects in manufacturing,” Bank Millennium said in a comment. 

The most recent real data from Poland’s industrial sector – covering manufacturing, energy production, mining and quarrying, as well as water and waste management – showed a contraction of 3.2% y/y in constant prices in May (chart), after a revised fall of 6% y/y the preceding month.

June industrial production as well as PPI data from GUS are due in the second half of June.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGreen: Confidence in wind industry rocked by quality problems at turbine maker Siemens Gamesa

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

New poll shows Poland's Civic Coalition has caught up with ruling PiS

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI continues to improve in June

Russia’s manufacturing PMI continued to trend in positive territory in June 2023 amid stable demand and sustained total sales, albeit the upturn slowed slightly from May following softer expansions, according to the latest report by S&P Global.

CBR improves Russia’s economic outlook in June macroeconomic survey

The Central Bank of Russia has improved its outlook for the Russian economy again in its latest June survey of professional economists’ predictions, which includes the central bank’s own forecasts.

Croatia’s inflation slows down to 7.7% y/y in June, flash estimate shows

Inflation has been falling despite fears that Croatia’s switch to the euro would push up prices.

Romania can’t avoid corrective measures as public deficit hits 2.3% of GDP in January-May

Government targeting a 4.4%-of-GDP deficit this year, but the gap already reached the equivalent of 2.32% of GDP in the first five months of the year.

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

Total fundraising declines 11% y/y to €1.62bn in 2022, according to Invest Europe report.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI continues to improve in June
19 hours ago
CBR improves Russia’s economic outlook in June macroeconomic survey
1 day ago
Croatia’s inflation slows down to 7.7% y/y in June, flash estimate shows
2 days ago
Romania can’t avoid corrective measures as public deficit hits 2.3% of GDP in January-May
5 days ago
Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    27 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    12 days ago
  5. Serbian anti-violence protesters show new energy in rally targeting TV Pink
    1 day ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    18 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    12 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    27 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss