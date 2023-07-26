Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over “espionage antennas” scandal

Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over “espionage antennas” scandal
By bne IntelliNews July 26, 2023

Russia's ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetov, will be summoned to the foreign ministry to provide clarifications and explanations regarding the journalistic investigation published by The Insider and Jurnal on Moscow's alleged espionage actions in Moldova.

The investigation focuses on the number of antennas on the two buildings of Russia’s embassy in Chisinau and on the identity of the diplomatic personnel unveiled by the journalists as working for two Russian intelligence structures — the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Jurnal TV reports that a sophisticated reception system “capable of picking up any type of long-distance signal" has been installed on the roof of the Russian embassy. 

A Journal TV reporter said they had counted 28 antenna systems installed on the roofs of the two buildings of the diplomatic mission on Ștefan cel Mare boulevard in central Chisinau. 

“That's almost twice as much as in Brussels, where many of the European Union's subdivisions and Nato staff are located,” the reporter said; an earlier report by Le Monde said Russia’s consulate in Brussels had 17 antennas on its roof. 

President Maia Sandu commented on the journalistic investigation, saying that that “our special services are aware of this information”. 

"This information is known to our special services. At the appropriate time, they will tell the details and propose solutions to this problem,'' Sandu said at a press briefing on July 25.

While the official procedure involving the Russian ambassador may not directly focus on the antennas on the embassy’s building, the situation could be used by Moldova to cut the number of Russian diplomatic and non-diplomatic personnel at the embassy. Earlier this year, Romania halved the personnel of the Russian embassy in Bucharest "to balance the size of the diplomatic and non-diplomatic personnel mutually accepted" in the embassies at Bucharest and respectively Moscow.

Moldova’s foreign ministry published an announcement condemning any foreign interference in Moldova's internal affairs.

"We consider absolutely unacceptable any actions of espionage and foreign interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Moldova, which represent a direct defiance against the sovereignty and national security of our state," reads a statement issued by the ministry.

"Depending on further developments, the Moldovan authorities will analyse several reaction options," the statement adds. 

