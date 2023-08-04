Kosovo court decision blocks government effort to shut down TV Klan Kosova

International media freedom organisations have welcomed a Kosovan court's decision that effectively blocks the government's efforts to shut down the broadcasting operations of the prominent TV channel Klan Kosova.

On August 2, judges at the Commercial Court in Pristina ruled against the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade's decision to suspend Klan Kosova's business certificate. The ministry's action could have resulted in the withdrawal of the channel's broadcast licence, putting an end to its operations in the country.

The move by the government triggered an outcry from national, regional, and international media freedom and journalist groups, as well as from international organisations and western embassies. In response, Klan Kosova swiftly appealed the ministry's unprecedented decision and sought an injunction from the court.

"Our organisations welcome this important decision and praise the independence of the judges, who ruled in line with international media freedom standards," European Centre for Press & Media Freedom (ECPMF) said in statement.

"We now urge the government not to appeal the ruling and warn that doing so would undermine already damaged press freedom credentials," they said in a statement.

The potential closure of Klan Kosova by the government would represent a severe blow to press freedom and media pluralism in Kosovo.

The organisations also call on the Independent Media Commission (IMC), Kosovo's media regulator, to hold off on any decision regarding Klan Kosova's broadcast licence until all legal proceedings in this matter have been concluded.

Amidst this battle to protect media freedom, the media community in Kosovo has demonstrated solidarity with Klan Kosova by boycotting news conference of Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade Rozeta Hajdari.

Kosovo’s authorities suspended the license of Klan Kosova, on July 28 citing a registration error.

The suspension of the license of Klan Kosova, which has been present on the media market for 14 years, has sparked concerns among journalists and media professionals who view it as an attempt to suppress independent media voices.

On July 29, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti defended the decision of the Ministry of Trade and Industry to revoke Klan Kosova's business license, referring to the broadcaster as an "offender". He emphasised that adhering to registration rules was a legal obligation and not merely a technicality.