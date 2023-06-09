Inflation in Ukraine dropped to 15.5% in May

Inflation in Ukraine dropped to 15.5% in May
Inflation dropped in May / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv June 9, 2023

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) estimates that inflation continued to decrease in May, following the current trend this year, Ukraine Business News reported on June 8.

Inflation dropped to 17.9% in April and the NBU’s June Macroeconomic and Monetary Survey states that it dropped to about 15.5% last month. The recent improvements are due to the sufficient supply of food and fuel, the hryvnia growing stronger on the cash foreign exchange market, the improvement of inflationary expectations and 2022’s base effects. (Chart)

Inflationary pressure experienced a decrease due to positive developments in inflation and exchange rate expectations, favourable conditions in the foreign exchange market, subdued consumer demand and reduced spending pressure. These combined factors effectively contributed to the ongoing moderation of inflation in May.

The NBU noted that economic activity continued to recover last month, as power supply remained uninterrupted and domestic demand supported industry and trade, although the blocking of the “grain corridor” and limitation on Ukraine’s food exports damaged the transport industry and several food processing sub-sectors. The indexation of pensions and budget payments helped support household income, whilst international aid and domestic borrowing helped cover the state budget deficit.

With inflation declining and the energy sector under control, Ukrainian businesses have expressed optimism that their production will grow. The index of expectations of business activity, which the NBU calculates every month, was 50.5 points in May, a decrease from 51.5 points in April, but still an improvement on March with 49.5 points.

The NBU believes inflation will drop to 14.6% this year, a revision of its previous prediction of 18.7% in December. 

This is due to the NBU’s monetary policy, in addition to the rapid recovery of Ukraine’s energy sector, according to National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyy. In addition, energy prices have fallen and consumer demand has declined.

The NBU has been keeping its interest rates high in an effort to tackle inflation as well as maintain the stability of the currency.

Related Content

Eastern European payment market is driven by Ukrainian fintech companies’ expansion and specialists on the move

Ukraine's international reserves reach 11-year high

Russia accuses Kyiv of blowing up Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eastern European payment market is driven by Ukrainian fintech companies’ expansion and specialists on the move

Ukraine's international reserves reach 11-year high

Russia accuses Kyiv of blowing up Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline

Data

Serbia’s central bank raises key rate to 6.25% to tackle inflationary pressures

National Bank of Serbia to continue moderate tightening of monetary conditions to ensure inflation follows a downward trajectory.

Ukraine's international reserves reach 11-year high

​Ukraine's international reserves have achieved their highest level since August 2011, currently amounting to $37.3bn, Ukraine Business News reported on June 7.

Hungary’s industrial production falls at steepest pace since pandemic

Industrial sector declines by 8.3% year-on-year in April.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 11.3% in May

Inflation slowdown started in November after the government capped prices of basic food products.

Factory-gate inflation in Romania eases to 11.6% y/y in April

While energy price growth remained strong, the increase in prices of intermediary goods slowed to 3.0% y/y – the slowest annual advance since 2020.

Serbia’s central bank raises key rate to 6.25% to tackle inflationary pressures
16 hours ago
Ukraine's international reserves reach 11-year high
1 day ago
Hungary’s industrial production falls at steepest pace since pandemic
1 day ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 11.3% in May
1 day ago
Factory-gate inflation in Romania eases to 11.6% y/y in April
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    14 days ago
  3. Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
    3 days ago
  4. Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault, is enjoying the "freedom" of Moscow life
    2 days ago
  5. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    26 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    14 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    29 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss