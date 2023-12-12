Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova

The conclusions of the European summit on December 14-15 are already inked and the provisional draft of the final declaration consulted by G4Media on December 11 recommends the opening of accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine.

However, Hungary could block the beginning of the accession negotiations for both countries, which are part of the same process.

Budapest announced on the same day that it would not yield to the pressure exerted by other member states of the European Union to give the green light to accession negotiations with Ukraine — hence with Moldova as well — at this week's EU summit.

Moldova’s parliament speaker and head of the ruling majority, Ion Grosu, said that deferring the decision until March would not be dramatic.

"Irrespective of whether the decision will be on the 15th [of December], or it will be delayed until March [2024], we must keep doing our homework. We achieved 94% of the objectives and only 6% of them are still on our agenda – but very difficult, such as the justice reform,” Grosu said.

The European Commission on November 8 recommended the Council to open accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine but to adopt the negotiating frameworks only after the countries have implemented certain key measures, to be monitored and evaluated in the Commission’s next Progress Report due March 2024.

Hungary is the EU country most opposed to opening membership talks with Ukraine. But the Netherlands might also say “no”, which could result in a “no” for Moldova as well, as the two countries are bracketed in a package, Balkan Insight commented.

As for the draft Council decision revealed on December 11, it is positive for both Moldova and Ukraine.

"The Council welcomes the substantial progress that the Republic of Moldova has made in meeting the objectives underlying its candidate status, in the face of significant challenges arising from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and hybrid actions against Moldova itself. The EU is ready to assist Moldova in its reforms further and their sustained implementation, including those focused on its path to the EU," the draft of the final declaration consulted by G4Media reads.

Authorities in Moldova are advised to continue to reform justice and fight corruption. Brussels recommends further building a solid track record of investigations and convictions, including corruption cases at high levels.

However, Brussels sources told BIRN under anonymity that this draft changes several times daily, depending on the negotiations.

“To recommend the opening of negotiations, we must have unanimity, and we don’t have it. The draft is changing two to three times daily,” Balkan Insight sources said.