Ferkensco to construct $600mn nitrogen fertilizer plant in Uzbekistan’s Karakul FEZ

Investment company Ferkensco Management is to construct a 495,000 tonne/year nitrogen fertilizer plant in Uzbekistan’s Karakul Free Economic Zone (FEZ), UzA reported on August 28.
Establishing the “Karakulkimyo” plant, which will produce ammonia product, in southwestern Bukhara region will reportedly take an investment estimated at $600mn.
Ferkensco Mnagement was allocated a plot of 50 hectares in the FEZ for the project, according to the media outlet’s report.
Enter Engineering is to act as a partner and general contractor for the construction, while the design work will be carried out by the Swiss Casale firm, which will also provide a licence for proprietary technology.
The start of project construction work is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, with the commissioning of the plant likely to take place in January 2026.
International investors will probably only be able to pick up shares in Uzbekistan’s next wave of privatisations—dubbed the “People’s IPOs”—in the secondary market. That’s according ... more
Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has appointed his 38-year-old daughter, Saida Mirziyoyeva, as an assistant to the president, the official Telegram channel of the president announced on ... more
The potential for accelerating the construction of a fourth strand of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China gas pipeline, otherwise known as the ... more