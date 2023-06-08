Election set to continue handover to Montenegro’s new political generation

Election set to continue handover to Montenegro’s new political generation
The leaders of the Europe Now party, President Jakov Milatovic and Milojko Spajic. / evropasad.com
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia June 8, 2023

Montenegro’s Europe Now party is the most likely winner of the June 11 snap general election, despite a smear campaign in the final days ahead of the vote. 

This continues the handover of power to a new generation of politicians after Europe Now’s candidate, Jakov Milatovic, won the presidential election in April, beating Montenegro’s longstanding leader Milo Djukanovic.

However, polling at just under 30%, if Europe Now is to form a government after the election it will have to ally itself either with Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) or with smaller pro-Russian parties, neither of which are particularly palatable to the party that is presenting itself as a new broom in Montenegrin politics. 

New political landscape 

Montenegro is holding the early vote amid a serious political crisis and change of the political landscape. 

Djukanovic and his DPS ruled the small country for 30 years until the DPS lost three consecutive votes – for parliament in 2020, for local governments in 2022 and for president in 2023. This forced Djukanovic to retire after more than 30 years in power, quitting the DPS’ leadership. Although the party tried hard to show a new face, it did not have enough time after the presidential vote to carry out an in-depth reform of its leadership and present a fresh and trustworthy face.

On the other hand, Europe Now, set up last spring by two former ministers, Milatovic and Milojko Spajic, has quickly gained popularity among voters who see it as a pro-Western alternative to the DPS.

According to a poll carried out by CEDEM in mid-May, Europe Now would get 29.1% of the vote, followed by the DPS with 24.1% and the pro-Russian Democratic Front with 13.1%. However, the poll was carried out before the three parties forming the Democratic Front announced that they are parting ways after 11 years.

The Social Democratic Party polled fourth with 11.1%, followed by the Bosniak Party with 5.1% and outgoing Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic’s liberal URA party with 4.4%.

Europe Now’s leaders have repeatedly said that they would not join forces with the DPS, despite the two parties sharing a pro-Western orientation. However, if the election mirrors the poll, Europe Now will face a tough job to form a ruling coalition without the pro-Russian parties if it wants to keep the DPS out of power.

Last-minute smear campaign

Another potential coalition partner, URA, has now been ruled out by Europe Now, which suspects Abazovic of being behind a smear campaign against Spajic. 

Just days before the vote, Abazovic revealed a letter apparently sent by fugitive gambling mogul Do Kwong, who was arrested in Montenegro earlier this year, claiming he had business ties with Europe Now’s leader. 

In the letter sent to Abazovic, outgoing Justice Minister Marko Kovac and the Special State Prosecution, Kwong also claimed that he financed Europe Now.

Europe Now has accused Abazovic of playing dirty, and claimed that the outgoing prime minister ordered Kwong to sign the letter in exchange for his release on bail.

“The alleged letter that the fugitive from justice Do Kwon sent to everyone, and in the end it turned out that he sent it miraculously only to Dritan Abazovic, who then forwarded it to the others, according to confession of the Minister of Justice Marko Kovac, was written by Do Kwon’s lawyer of the Kotor clan Branko Andjelic, together with Artan Kurti, several times convicted of attempted murder and wounding, upon the order of Abazovic,” Europe Now said.

The Centre for Democratic Transition (CDT) NGO condemned Abazovic’s actions and urged the prosecution to clarify the situation without delay.

Far-right divided

While the pro-Western formations seem to be war with each other, the far-right pro-Russian group of parties is not in a better position. Leaders of the three parties in Montenegro’s pro-Russian Democratic Front said in mid-May that the group has collapsed and the three parties will run separately in the June 11 election.

The Democratic Front consisted of New Serb Democracy (NSD), the Democratic People’s Party (DNP) and the Movement for Changes (PZP). They joined forces 11 years ago and succeeded in building the second-largest political formation in the country.

Although the three leaders said they will act independently, two of the parties, NSD and the DNP, will continue in coalition with another party, the Labour Party (RP). 

Milan Knezevic, leader of the DNP, said that after the vote the coalition will seek to partner with its former allies but on clear coalition terms that rule out any cooperation with the DPS.

These smaller parties are among a total of 15 parties and coalitions that will compete to pass the 3% threshold and enter the 81-seat parliament on June 11.

542,468 people are eligible to vote in the general election but there are no projections on the turnout.

After the August 2020 general election a broad spectrum of parties ranging from Western-oriented liberals to far-right pro-Russians put aside their political differences to back a government that did not include the DPS. They included the Democratic Front, URA and the leaders of Europe Now who served as ministers in the government led by ex-prime minister Zdravko Krivokapic — the first in Montenegro without the participation of DPS. The coalition eventually fractured, only to re-form later. 

This time around, the vote is likely to be split between Europe Now, the DPS and multiple small parties and coalition, making it again a struggle to form a stable coalition.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Montenegro’s Europe Now leader accused of business ties with crypto mogul Do Kwon

VISEGRAD BLOG: Macron makes the weather in Eastern Europe

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Turkish result shows that 'all for one and one for all' is rarely the best tactic to bring down a strongman

News

Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn

The top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia from "unfriendly" countries saw profits soar in 2022, up 54% to RUB1.1 trillion ($13.3bn). The top three companies accounted for half of all those profits.

National Bank of Ukraine didn’t need to print money in the last six months as funding the budget gets easier

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has not printed money for budgetary needs in the last six months, according to NBU governor Andriy Pishnyi.

European Commission launches probe of Poland’s “lex Tusk”

The legislation is seen as potentially a handy tool to eliminate key opposition figures from running in the election later this year or severely damage their standing with the voters.

Simsek blows kisses to investors in bid to rescue Turkish economy, but Erdogan lurks

New finance minister presses all the right buttons, offering the markets “transparency, consistency, accountability and predictability”. But is the boss persuaded?

Oil pares losses as White House denies report US and Iran near 'crude exports for nuclear pause’ deal

Sources describe several face to face meetings on American soil.

Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
1 hour ago
National Bank of Ukraine didn’t need to print money in the last six months as funding the budget gets easier
4 hours ago
European Commission launches probe of Poland’s “lex Tusk”
4 hours ago
Simsek blows kisses to investors in bid to rescue Turkish economy, but Erdogan lurks
9 hours ago
Oil pares losses as White House denies report US and Iran near 'crude exports for nuclear pause’ deal
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    14 days ago
  3. Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
    3 days ago
  4. Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault, is enjoying the "freedom" of Moscow life
    3 days ago
  5. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    26 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    14 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    30 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss