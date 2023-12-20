Banca Transilvania reportedly close to buying OTP Bank Romania

OTP Bank has reportedly agreed on the terms for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary to Banca Transilvania, a deal expected to be officially announced in early January after the boards of the banks endorse it, according to sources familiar with the deal consulted by Ziarul Financiar.
OTP Bank Romania would be the fourth bank taken over by Banca Transilvania in less than a decade, after it bought Volksbank Romania, Bancpost and Idea Bank.
The value of the deal will be announced in January. It will be formed by the price paid for the capital of OTP Bank and the value of the debt owed by the Romanian subsidiary to the parent financial group.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has sold its 15% stake in Erste Bank Hungary back to Austria's Erste Group, the Hungarian lender said in an announcement posted on the ... more
Hungary’s leading lender eyes new acquisition in region and Central Asia, and the bank has the resources thanks to record earnings, CEO Sandor Csanyi told Bloomberg. OTP made its first expansion ... more
Hungary’s second-largest lender MBH reported an adjusted consolidated after-tax profit of HUF93bn (€240mn) in Q3, up 116% y/y. In the first nine months, net profit surged 71% to HUF235bn. Net ... more