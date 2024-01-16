Arab League foreign ministers convene urgent meeting over Ethiopia-Somaliland Red Sea deal

Arab foreign ministers are set to convene urgently on January 17 via a virtual conference to address the ramifications of a controversial memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Ambassador Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, when announcing the emergency meeting, emphasised its focus on the consequences arising from an agreement deemed illegitimate by several parties.

Many international and regional actors – including the US, China, Saudi Arabia, EU, and African Union – have already condemned the deal, backing Somalia's territorial integrity as per officially recognised borders.

The meeting arises in response to an accord signed on January 1, granting Ethiopia access to a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland's coast for 50 years through a "lease" agreement. This move allows Ethiopia to secure operational privileges in the Red Sea area of northwest Somalia, aiming to obtain a seaport it lost after Eritrea gained independence in 1993.

Somaliland, having declared independence from Somalia in 1991, lacks international recognition. While Addis Ababa asserts that the agreement permits the establishment of a permanent naval base and commercial maritime services in the Gulf of Aden, Somalia has rejected it.

The Arab League's emergency meeting, requested by Somalia and supported by 12 Arab countries, will be chaired by Morocco, the current president of the regular session of the League.

Zaki noted previous attempts to convene the meeting in person were unsuccessful, leading to the practical choice of a video conference. Somalia, as the initiator, submitted an explanatory memorandum, with Zaki indicating broad Arab support and consensus on Mogadishu’s position.

Ambassador Elias Sheikh Omar Abu Bakr, Somalia's envoy to Egypt and Permanent Representative at the Arab League, announced on January 4 that his country sought the emergency meeting to address Ethiopia's perceived violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed the need for a unified Arab stance in response to what he termed Ethiopia's "unilateral measures," describing them as a threat to Arab national security and navigation in the Red Sea. Abu Bakr called on Arab nations to defend Somalia's sovereignty in accordance with international resolutions and laws, highlighting the significance of “adhering to good neighbourliness for regional peace, security, and stability.” He warned of the potentially dangerous repercussions of Ethiopia's actions in the Horn of Africa region.