ADB to help improve 700 km of rural roads in Uzbekistan

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $240mn loan to fund the improvement of 700 kilometres (435 miles) of rural roads in Uzbekistan.

The roads are to be made safer and more climate-resilient to enhance connectivity and promote rural development. One aim is to provide farmers with all-weather access to markets.

“With almost half of double-landlocked Uzbekistan’s population living in rural areas that rely on agriculture as the main source of livelihood, connectivity is critical,” said ADB director general for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “Keeping rural communities connected to markets and services through safe, reliable, and climate-resilient rural roads is essential to achieving inclusive, sustainable economic development.”

“Aligned with the government’s National Development Strategy 2030 and the Rural Road Strategy 2035, the project marks a key initiative to kickstart the government’s Rural Road Program. It will focus on local and inter-farm rural roads in 12 regions and the Republic of Karakalpakstan. The improvements aim to enhance capacity, quality, connectivity, ensuring safety and climate resilience through reinforced embankments, bridges, culverts, and drainage systems,” stated a press release from the development bank.