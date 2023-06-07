Slovenian software firm Datalab extends operations on Bulgarian market

Slovenian business software developer Datalab Tehnologije announced on June 6 that its fully owned subsidiary Datalab Bulgaria has spearheaded its operations in Bulgaria since April 11, solidifying its position as a crucial member of the Datalab group.

This strategic move reflects Datalab Tehnologije's commitment to expanding its operations and global footprint. The Bulgarian market presents a significant opportunity for growth and development as Datalab positions itself for the new financial year of 2024.

The Pantheon business information system, a flagship product of Datalab Tehnologije, has already established its presence in the Bulgarian market over the past few years.

Previously, this was managed in collaboration with the partner company Kontrax JSC. The partnership with Kontrax JSC will continue, reaffirming their importance as a key ally in the Bulgarian market, Datalab announced in a filing with the Ljubljana bourse.

Sasha Jovanovski has been appointed as the director of Datalab Bulgaria, responsible for leading the company's operations in the Bulgarian market.