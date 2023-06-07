Slovenian software firm Datalab extends operations on Bulgarian market

Slovenian software firm Datalab extends operations on Bulgarian market
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 7, 2023

Slovenian business software developer Datalab Tehnologije announced on June 6 that its fully owned subsidiary Datalab Bulgaria has spearheaded its operations in Bulgaria since April 11, solidifying its position as a crucial member of the Datalab group.

This strategic move reflects Datalab Tehnologije's commitment to expanding its operations and global footprint. The Bulgarian market presents a significant opportunity for growth and development as Datalab positions itself for the new financial year of 2024.

The Pantheon business information system, a flagship product of Datalab Tehnologije, has already established its presence in the Bulgarian market over the past few years.

Previously, this was managed in collaboration with the partner company Kontrax JSC. The partnership with Kontrax JSC will continue, reaffirming their importance as a key ally in the Bulgarian market, Datalab announced in a filing with the Ljubljana bourse.

Sasha Jovanovski has been appointed as the director of Datalab Bulgaria, responsible for leading the company's operations in the Bulgarian market.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria’s parliament endorses new government with rotating PM

EC bans Ukrainian grain imports to Central Europe for another five months, Kyiv bans sugar exports in response

bneGREEN: Europe saves €100bn from the switch to renewables due to the Ukraine war

Tech

Montenegro’s Europe Now leader accused of business ties with crypto mogul Do Kwon

Claim of links to fugitive gambling mogul arrested in Montenegro this year made days ahead of critical general election.

Tajikistan’s Zypl pioneers AI financial sector scoring system to drive SME lending

Zypl, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company founded in Tajikistan in 2021, is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) models to drive financial inclusion in emerging and frontier market (EM/FM) economies.

Uzbekistan’s Oasis set to be a leading online loans fintech to the SME sector

Fintech is growing fast in Central Asia as banking sectors looking to leapfrog the traditional financial sector development go straight to high-tech solutions for local people’s lending and spending needs.

Emerging and Frontier markets fintech ready to break out

The Digital Intelligence Index (DII) put together by specialist Emerging and Frontier market investment fund Sturgeon Capital provides insights into the potential for fintech investments in emerging and developing markets.

e-commerce thriving in Serbia with purchases passing €330mn mark in Q1

Serbian consumers started to trust online retailers during the pandemic and now the number and volume of transactions are rising sharply.

Montenegro’s Europe Now leader accused of business ties with crypto mogul Do Kwon
1 day ago
Tajikistan’s Zypl pioneers AI financial sector scoring system to drive SME lending
2 days ago
Uzbekistan’s Oasis set to be a leading online loans fintech to the SME sector
2 days ago
Emerging and Frontier markets fintech ready to break out
2 days ago
e-commerce thriving in Serbia with purchases passing €330mn mark in Q1
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    13 days ago
  2. Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
    2 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    2 days ago
  4. Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault, is enjoying the "freedom" of Moscow life
    2 days ago
  5. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    13 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    29 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    30 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss