Chinese telecoms giant ZTE to build smartphone factory in Zambia

By Thulani Mpofu September 25, 2023

Li Zixue, chairman of Chinese telecommunications company, ZTE is expected in the Zambian capital Lusaka on Monday (September 25), a second step in the firm’s plan to build a smart phone factory in the African country.

He makes the visit shortly after ZTE signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zambian government representatives during President Hakainde Hichilema’s September 10-16 state visit to China. 

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui told journalists in Lusaka on September 23 that his country recognises the southern African nation as an important market for investment.

The Lusaka Times cited him as saying that China has committed to implementing in "earnest" some of the 15 agreements that were signed during the Hichilema visit.

Du also pledged Beijing’s commitment to offer Zambia technology, machinery and capital for the various sectors.

‘Zambia and China will establish a green development strategic partnership and enhance cooperation on environmental protection, combating climate change, green economy and emergency risk response mechanism among others,” he said, according to The Lusaka Times.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Football: China's TECNO becomes official sponsor of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Chinese technology brand TECNO has announced its official partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the exclusive smartphone sponsor for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations ... more

First electric minibus taxi paves the way for EV transition in South Africa

A team from Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Engineering has developed and successfully tested South Africa’s first electric minibus taxi, Daily Maverick reports. South Africa’s electric ... more

ASX-listed gas explorer Kinetiko Energy acquires South African joint venture Afro Energy

Kinetiko Energy (Kinetiko), a Perth-based gas explorer and developer focussed on South Africa, has assumed 100% ownership of a joint venture that holds exploration rights to a highly prospective ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    3 days ago
  2. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    2 days ago
  3. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    2 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    7 days ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    13 days ago
  4. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    14 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss