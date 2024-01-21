Montenegro plans samurai bond to diversify funding sources

Montenegro plans samurai bond to diversify funding sources
Prime Minister Milojko Spajic with VP of Japanese investment bank Daiwa, Keiko Tashiro, at Davos. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 21, 2024

Montenegro intends to issue a bond on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to diversify its sources of financing, Prime Minister Milojko Spajic wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following a meeting with representatives of the Japanese banking sector on the sidelines of the Davos economic forum.

Spajic said the move would save the country costs on interest rates as Japan remains the sole country where the interest rates on bonds remain zero despite global inflationary pressures.

"Japan is the only country in the world where interest rates are still at 0 percent, in the midst of an inflationary wave,” Spajic wrote on X after a meeting with the vice president and executive director for Europe and America of Japanese investment bank Daiwa, Keiko Tashiro.

“Until now, Montenegro used London as the only market for financing, however, together with Daiwa, the best Japanese investment bank for Samurai bonds, and other local partners, our country will also go to the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the future to diversify sources of financing, but also to save on interest expenses,” Spajic wrote. 

He added that entering the Japan market would not be easy but once the country succeeds it would have a stable partner. He did not comment on how much the country plans to borrow. 

The Montenegrin prime minister studied in Japan after receiving a scholarship from the Japanese government. He studied for one year at Osaka University, before taking a four-year study programme in Econometrics and Quantitative Economics at Saitama University.

Spajic also met at Davos with Japan Bank for International Development (JBIC) governor Nobumitsu Hayashi, to discuss broader cooperation with Japan. 

“Since the 2000s, I don't know of any country that has developed properly without having JBIC, the Japan Bank for International Development, as a key partner. All major Japanese corporations and investors invest abroad using JBIC. It's time for Montenegro to see the biggest Japanese and world investors, and JBIC governor Nobumitsu Hayashi confirmed to me during the meeting in Davos that they are interested in helping us with that!” Spajic wrote. 

Montenegro’s budget for 2024 targets a deficit of €800mn, with revenue seen at €2.7bn, and spending at €3.48bn. This year, Montenegro will have to repay €656mn of debt.

Spajic said in late 2023 that the government’s plan for the next three years is to borrow only for capital spending and for servicing old debt. All current spending should be financed by the current revenue.

The capital spending in 2024 will be €40mn higher than in 2023. This includes between €80mn and €90mn for the start of construction of the second stretch of the key Bar-Boljare motorway.

The major infrastructure project was mainly funded through a $944mn loan from China Exim Bank, which Podgorica has at times struggled to pay. The government recently announced a hedging deal ahead of the loan repayment due in January. 

Aside from the motorway, another €10mn will be spent on capital investment in northern Montenegro, the poorest part of the country. The government intends to spend €760mn for capital investment in the next three years.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Montenegro to transfer fugitive crypto-king to the US

US F-16s fly over Bosnia ahead of Bosnian Serbs’ "secessionist" holiday

CENUSA: The Hungarian-Russian factor and the Ukrainian dimension of the EU's eastern enlargement

News

Bulgarian gambling mogul’s offices raided in probe into ex-national security chief’s death

Vassil Bozhkov questioned over possible connection to the shooting of Aleksei Petrov on Vitosha mountain near Sofia.

Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq

Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq on January 20 for the first time in two years, causing minor injuries to US personnel, but marking a significant escalation in rising tensions in the region.

Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions

The international community expressed grave concern amid temporary escalations between Iran and Pakistan.

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe, totalling nearly nine million barrels, are facing delays as tankers are forced to reroute due to escalating tensions in the Red Sea

Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus

Several Iranian military officers have been killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus.

Bulgarian gambling mogul’s offices raided in probe into ex-national security chief’s death
7 hours ago
Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
9 hours ago
Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions
10 hours ago
Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions
1 day ago
Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago
  3. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    5 days ago
  4. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    1 day ago
  5. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    9 hours ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    16 days ago
  4. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    12 days ago
  5. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss