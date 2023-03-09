BREAKING: The bill on foreign agents was withdrawn from the Parliament of Georgia

BREAKING: The bill on foreign agents was withdrawn from the Parliament of Georgia
Thousands of demonstrators came out in Tbilisi to protest against a Russian inspired law to label foreign-funded NGOs as "foreign agents" that threatens the country's EU intergration ambitions. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 9, 2023

The ruling Georgian Dream party has withdrawn the controversial "foreign agents" bill from the Georgian parliament that sparked two days of mass protests in Tbilisi, the state television channel Imedi reported on the morning of March 9.

According to the ruling party's statement broadcast on television, it has decided to withdraw the bill "unconditionally" due to the public outlash.

"We see that the adopted draft law has caused differences of opinion in society. The machine of lies was able to present the bill in a negative light and mislead a certain part of the public. The false label of 'Russian law' was attached to the draft law, and its adoption in the first reading was presented as a departure from the European course in the eyes of a part of the public," read the statement. 

Georgian Dream claimed that "radical forces" had pulled young Georgians into rising up against the government. It also thanked law enforcement officials for responding to protests "with patience." 

"Georgia will maintain peace and stability and continue moving towards Europe with dignity, which is the principled choice of the Georgian society," concluded the statement.

The announcement follows days off mass demonstrations in the center of Tbilisi, where police used water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray, and flash grenades to disperse crowds of protesters in front of parliament. Protests broke out after the the bill was passed in its first reading on March 7.

The opposition accused Georgian Dream of promoting the law at the Kremlin’s behest to keep Georgia out of the Western sphere of influence. 

Although Georgian Dream withdrew the bill, they plan to continue their initiative and explain to the public why it was introduced and the importance of transparency on foreign influence in Georgia's domestic politics. 

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had said that the foreign agents bill, if adopted, would be an unfavourable development for Georgia and its people, and will run counter to Tbilisi’s EU membership aspirations. 

The United States embassy called the bills approval in the first of three readings a “dark day,” earlier this week. The US also threatened the authors of the bill with sanctions.

While on an official visit in the United States, Georgian President President Zurabishvili – who is not a member of Georgian Dream – told CNN that the bill “looks very much like Russian politics”.

“This is a law out of nowhere, there is no need for it. It is contrary to the principles of the EU. Nobody asked to take it. This is very similar to Russian policy – to respond with an attempt to suppress the protest against the peaceful expression of the will of the people,” she said. 

Zurabishvili had promised to veto the bill.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Protesters against foreign agent laws clash with police in Tbilisi

Georgian inflation retreated to 8.1% in February

Ukrainian refugees and Russian migrants bring economic benefits but also stresses to Emerging Europe

News

Explosive Polish documentary claims Pope John Paul II protected paedophiles

Ruling Law and Justice party attacks film and plans parliamentary resolution in defence of the late pope.

Volkswagen reported to be shelving plans for Central European gigafactory

Czech authorities and VW's Skoda Auto insist the carmaker’s plans for a massive electric battery plant in Central Europe are merely postponed, and that VW is awaiting a EU decision on a new EU incentive framework.

PPC reportedly seals deal to buy Enel’s Romanian assets for €1.26bn

Italian utility Enel plans to sell its subsidiaries in several countries including Romania.

Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu has ‘wind in his sails’ in election battle against Erdogan argues analyst

There’s “lots of energy in opposition circles now,” says Selim Koru at Ankara’s Tepav think tank.

Ukraine opens investigation to find killers of Ukrainian POW

The Ukrainian Security Service’s Main Investigative Department has opened an investigation after Russian troops filmed themselves shooting a prisoner of war, Meduza reported on March 7.

Explosive Polish documentary claims Pope John Paul II protected paedophiles
2 hours ago
Volkswagen reported to be shelving plans for Central European gigafactory
2 hours ago
PPC reportedly seals deal to buy Enel’s Romanian assets for €1.26bn
3 hours ago
Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu has ‘wind in his sails’ in election battle against Erdogan argues analyst
8 hours ago
Ukraine opens investigation to find killers of Ukrainian POW
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    3 days ago
  2. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    8 days ago
  3. Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
    6 days ago
  4. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    5 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss