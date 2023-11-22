Uzbekistan’s Saneg launches shale ore exploration

Uzbekistan’s local oil and gas giant Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg) has commenced geological explorations at the Baysun deposit in the southeast Surkhandarya region. The deposit, according to estimates, contains 55mn tonnes of category C1 shale ore.

Saneg plans to allocate $10mn for topographical surveys, exploratory works and drilling wells over the next few years.

The company is to provide comprehensive processing of the shale ore for the production of high quality synthetic oil, gas and electricity generation.

By the end of 2024, Saneg plans to launch four installations using circulating fluidised bed (CFB) combustion.

Tulkin Yusupov, Saneg’s CEO, said: “This project will provide additional energy resources for Uzbekistan, as well as contributing to the region’s overall economic development. After carrying out a study of the deposit’s geological structure, it’s possible that the overall reserve could rise to 400 million t.”

Last year, Saneg reported a 9% expansion in its oil production to around 4mn barrels versus 2021’s levels.