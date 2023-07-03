Uzbek company busted for selling “Snikers” and “Bount” bars

Uzbek company busted for selling “Snikers” and “Bount” bars
/ bne IntelliNews
By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent July 3, 2023

The Department of Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan has suspended an illegal use of the Snickers and Bounty brands.

The agency was contacted by a trusted representative of the American company Mars, Inc. — the owner of the rights to both trademarks. The infringer was an Uzbek company referred to as A.B, which organised the illegal production and sale of ice cream under the brands “Snikers” and “Bount”.

Following the results of the audit, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the company.

At the end of May, another company became the target of the department's audit. It was engaged in the production of counterfeit chocolate bars under the “Strikers”, “Maris” and “Bonti” brands.

Bne IntelliNews has previously reported on the suspension of an illegal use of the KFC trademark in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region.

Intellectual property rights remain a big issue in Uzbekistan. The country’s Antimonopoly Committee earlier revealed a list of 30 unscrupulous individuals who had violated intellectual property rights. The impostors imitated brands including Snickers, Mars, Zebra, Hydrolife and Kanefron.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eurasian leaders seek to boost regional trade at SCO summit

bneGreen: Confidence in wind industry rocked by quality problems at turbine maker Siemens Gamesa

It looks like Putin is getting his Central Asian gas deal after all

News

Polish rate setters set to hold in July as talk of monetary easing intensifies

Inflation is near the 10% threshold now – and much earlier than expected – as price growth surprisingly eased to just 11.5% y/y in June.

Hungarian parliament passes controversial law on teachers' status

Many critics referred to the bill as the "Revenge Law", as it was seen as punishment for teachers' year-long resistance after the government virtually made striking impossible.

Montenegro indicts ex-ministers, state officials for abuse of office

Members of the former ruling DPS charged for the first time in scandal concerning loans issued to state officials to buy property.

Iran officially joins Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as full member

Iran's acceptance as the ninth full member of the SCO underscores the changing dynamics of international relations in the region.

Hungary sets up new ministry for EU affairs

New ministry seen as merely administrative move and will have little impact on Hungary’s chances of securing much needed EU funds.

Polish rate setters set to hold in July as talk of monetary easing intensifies
7 hours ago
Hungarian parliament passes controversial law on teachers' status
7 hours ago
Montenegro indicts ex-ministers, state officials for abuse of office
8 hours ago
Iran officially joins Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as full member
9 hours ago
Hungary sets up new ministry for EU affairs
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    14 days ago
  3. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    6 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    29 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    19 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    29 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss