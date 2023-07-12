Turkey bans sale of second-hand vehicles for higher prices than new vehicles

Turkey bans sale of second-hand vehicles for higher prices than new vehicles
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 12, 2023

The prices of second-hand cars in Turkey cannot be set higher than the prices of new cars advised by the automotive producers and distributors, according to the regulations published on the country’s official gazette.

The regulation, which was published by the trade ministry, will be in effect from July 15, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

Vehicles in Turkey are sold on the black market. Analysts link the strong demand for cars in Turkey to the country’s current difficult economic environment, where consumers see vehicles as a safer asset bet against inflation.

Demand for cars in Turkey is still strong and is not expected to weaken anytime soon, according to industry analysts. As a result, anomalies govern the market.

Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPIinflation stood at 38% year on year in June versus 40% y/y in May. At 38%, Turkey remains in 13th place in the world inflation league.

The Istanbul-based ENAG inflation research group of economists, meanwhile, released an inflation figure of 108.6% y/y for June.

As of July 12, the USD/TRY rate in the interbank market was up by 34% to TRY26.1 from TRY19.49 on May 4. The latest record high of TRY26.33 was registered on July 5.

TRY28 and TRY30 are the levels that have been pronounced for the upcoming levels in the USD/TRY chart.

The Turks, meanwhile, terrified of the lira plunging, have been piling up cryptocurrencycars and gold in addition to hard currencies.

In 2022, a record 9.6mn second-hand vehicles changed hands in Turkey.

Number of second-hand road motor vehicles handed over in Turkey
Year    Total    Car  Minibus    Bus   Small truck   Truck Motorcycle Special purpose Tractor
2010 3 925 620 2 631 721  108 509  46 640  658 108  140 080  173 301  2 903  164 358
2011 4 859 348 3 281 721  132 191  59 845  802 754  167 432  227 311  1 950  186 144
2012 4 719 295 3 152 010  124 469  60 785  794 881  163 000  246 878  1 935  175 337
2013 5 073 592 3 393 436  131 298  62 194  852 283  169 590  269 674  2 701  192 416
2014 5 610 420 3 857 061  139 094  53 392  916 015  168 591  277 241  3 595  195 431
2015 6 360 155 4 396 961  150 129  54 758 1 033 050  175 182  310 520  4 856  234 699
2016 6 728 894 4 727 073  143 178  53 245 1 073 987  166 786  332 553  5 273  226 799
2017 7 457 918 5 190 158  164 497  60 210 1 227 328  193 800  362 645  6 616  252 664
2018 7 732 728 5 443 487  162 436  48 193 1 255 538  187 807  383 654  8 373  243 240
2019 8 674 987 6 227 461  178 474  52 908 1 386 840  172 927  397 522  8 665  250 190
2020 9 214 940 6 477 155  181 898  45 312 1 486 762  207 439  510 743  12 002  293 629
2021 8 815 613 6 015 043  181 237  50 856 1 455 536  210 680  564 192  15 242  322 827
2022 9 563 925 6 396 191  181 493  51 068 1 564 826  226 382  771 856  17 277  354 832

Table: Second-hand vehicle sales in Turkey.

The record in new vehicle sales cannot be broken because there are not enough cars in the market to meet the demand.

Story chart: Passenger and light commercial vehicle sales in Turkey.

Reports

