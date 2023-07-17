Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike

Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike
There has been extensive damage to a section of the Crimean road bridge over the Kerch Strait after an incident early on Monday morning. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 17, 2023

Car traffic across the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait has been suspended following an overnight strike that caused significant damage and killed two people.

Opened in 2018, it is the only bridge connecting Russia’s Krasnodar Region with Crimea and enables both road and rail travel between the mainland and the occupied peninsula.

Writing on Telegram, Sergey Aksyonov, who has served as the Russia-installed head of Crimea since 2014,  explained that traffic across the bridge was stopped after an incident “ in the area of the 145th pillar of the bridge.”

“Given the current situation, I ask residents and guests of the peninsula to refrain from travelling across the Crimean Bridge and, for safety reasons, to choose an alternative land route through the new regions,” he wrote, referring to Russia’s newly annexed regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. He also revealed that plans are underway to establish temporary accommodation centres in the eastern part of Crimea for stranded tourists.

A few hours after Aksyonov's initial statement, an official statement from Russia's Ministry of Defence blamed the "Kyiv Regime" for what it called an "attack" on the bridge.

"This regime is a terrorist regime and has all the hallmarks of an international organised criminal group. Decisions are taken by Ukrainian officials and military personnel with the direct involvement of United States and British intelligence services and politicians," the statement said. 

At the same time, the Russian Investigative Committee revealed that it was identifying "persons from special services and armed groups of Ukraine involved in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge." 

Shortly after the strike, rail movement over the bridge was restored, but images published online show significant damage to the road section and it remains closed in both directions.

Online news outlet Mash posted videos showing that one span on the bridge had collapsed. It said jet skis had been used to carry underwater drones with explosives.

The Crimean Bridge is significant not only for its capacity to take tourists to and from the peninsula but also as a logistics route that enables Russia to resupply troops on the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

This is the second time the bridge, a symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s rule, has been hit since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In October 2022, the bridge was partially closed following an explosion. The explosion saw two two-lane vehicular spans of the bridge collapse into the water and also resulted in significant damage to the railway bridge. The cause of the explosion is still yet to be officially confirmed, but “unnamed Ukrainian officials” told the New York Times that the explosion was from a bomb loaded onto a truck.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts

Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria

News

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence

Czech subsidiary of VW yet to comment on whether it has any role in reappearance of its models in Iranian showrooms.

Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Moscow says it will return to the deal when West fulfils its conditions.

Vondrousova makes history by winning Wimbledon as unseeded player

Vondrousova joins Petra Kvitova, the late Jana Novotna and Martina Navratilova in the list of Czech women Wimbledon winners.

Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts

The shares of Danone in Danone Russia and the Baltika brewing company owned by Carlsberg Group have now been transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo).

Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria

The uncertainty surrounding Putin's attendance has been caused by an indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. The arrest warrant was issued in March 2023.

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence
1 hour ago
Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
3 hours ago
Vondrousova makes history by winning Wimbledon as unseeded player
8 hours ago
Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts
9 hours ago
Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    18 hours ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Ukraine left in limbo
    5 days ago
  3. MACRO ADVISORY: Russia’s economy posts the highest rate of expansion since early 2022
    5 days ago
  4. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 months ago
  5. US Treasury starts spying on Russia’s neighbours for sanctions compliance
    5 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    25 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    27 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss