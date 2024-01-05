Pro-Iranian Iraqi drones strike US military base in Iraq following PMF assassination

Drone attacks have reportedly hit US positions across Iraq. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 5, 2024

Multiple rocket attacks have reportedly targeted US bases of Ain Al-Assad and Harir in Iraq's Anbar and Kurdistan provinces, Baghdad Today reported on January 5.

The drone and rocket attacks come amid heightened tensions in the country following the killing of a top military commander aligned with Iran. That killing came in response to the Iraqi Iran-aligned group repeatedly targeting US military sites in eastern Syria in recent weeks in support of Hamas in Israel and Palestine, with more than 100 strikes by different groups on US troops in Syria and Iraq and Israeli positions.

The US and Iraqi governments have not confirmed any casualties or injuries among the personnel stationed at the base and denied the reports of targeting, saying it was military manoeuvres, Mawazan reported. 

The attacks on January 5 are believed to be a retaliatory attack following an earlier drone strike which hit a Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) headquarters on Palestine Street, east of Baghdad.

Thursday's US drone strike led to the death of the leader of the PMF, Abu Taqwa Al-Saedi, a military official in the Al-Nujaba Movement, along with one of his companions, and injured four others.

Following the US strike on January 4, the Iraqi government denied it was working with the US on intelligence of the whereabouts of PMF officials.

Security officials of the Iraqi administration clarified: “The spokesperson for the US Department of Defence stated yesterday that there was cooperation with the Iraqi side in the attack that targeted a headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Forces.”

“While we emphasise the seriousness of such statements and their attempts to confuse matters, we strongly deny the existence of such cooperation. On the contrary, yesterday's attack was carried out directly without the knowledge of any Iraqi military or security agency, as was the case with recent attacks targeting security sites.”

The security agency representative said that Thursday's attack harms the overall relationship between the Iraqi forces and the international coalition and is a clear violation of the legal mandate for which this coalition was established.

Following the security statement, the Iraqi government is reportedly forming a committee to prepare to close down the US-led international coalition mission in the country, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani’s office announced. 

