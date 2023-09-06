Polish power giant PGE’s stock price falls nearly 11% after U-turn on climate ambitions

Polish power giant PGE’s stock price falls nearly 11% after U-turn on climate ambitions
In places like Turow in southwest Poland, large mines supply lignite to key power plants. / PGE
By Wojcich Kosc in Warsaw September 6, 2023

Warsaw-listed PGE, Poland’s largest energy and power company, saw its stock price tumble nearly 11% since the announcement earlier this week that it would not pursue a strategy to become climate-neutral in 2040, a goal it had only mooted one week prior.

PGE’s stocks were down 4.8% to PLN7.51 (€1.64) in afternoon trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on September 6. The fall was 11.2% since the company announced the U-turn on its climate strategy two days earlier.

The now-ditched strategy provoked political controversy, as the still-powerful Polish mining lobby saw it as laying the groundwork for accelerating the energy transformation away from coal. Poland currently assumes that the exit from coal will only take place in 2049.

Following the uproar among miners and criticism from the top echelons of the government, PGE said on September 4 that it “revoked” the resolution approving the updated strategy because of “the need to complete the formation process of the National Energy Security Agency NABE”.

NABE will be the state agency managing all of Poland’s coal assets so that state-controlled companies like PGE have a freer hand to pursue clean energy investments.

“NABE is extremely important because it will allow our coal energy sector to survive until 2049 in these difficult times of energy transformation that the EU imposed on us,” State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin told the government-run broadcaster TVP Info on September 5.

NABE is expected to begin work this or next year, the government said on September 5, citing the election – due on October 15 – as a potential delay factor. 

The looming delay in creation of the agency also helped pushed down PGE's stock price this week. Shares of other state-controlled energy and power companies - Tauron and Enea both fell more than 6%.

Poland still gets some 70% of its electricity from coal- and lignite-fired power plants. Warsaw is developing its first nuclear power plant and several offshore wind parks in the Baltic Sea to bring coal’s share in the energy mix to no more than 28% in 2040.

For now, the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) government must be wary of not frustrating Polish miners, who are still a powerful lobby in the southern region of Katowice, where Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is running for a seat in the parliament in the October election.

Elsewhere, in places like Turow in the southwest and Belchatow in central Poland, where large mines supply lignite to key power plants, the government must also tread carefully in what is an increasingly tight election race. PGE owns both Turow and Belchatow mines and power plants. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s central bank shocks market with a 75bp rate cut despite 10% inflation

Putin slams door shut on any quick revival of Black Sea grain deal

Polish CPI eases expansion to 10.1% y/y in August, flash estimate shows

News

Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case

Former PrivatBank owner and oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and five associates have been charged with embezzling UAH9.2bn ($250mn) from Ukraine’s biggest commercial PrivatBank, kicking off what will be Ukraine’s biggest ever corruption trial.

Global demand for uranium to rise 28% by 2030 in a business dominated by Russia

The World Nuclear Association (WNA) has released a report forecasting a significant increase in the global demand for uranium in nuclear reactors through to 2030, Reuters reported on September 7.

Samarkand declaration champions global food security amidst growing concerns

The International Conference on Food Security on 7-8 September is hosting agriculture ministers from 15 nations, deputy ministers from eight countries and senior diplomats from 13 nations.

Russia’s Sberbank launches direct bank transfers to Iran

Russia's Sberbank has entered into an agreement with Iran's Pasargad Bank to facilitate payment transfers between the countries for Russian citizens.

Bulgarian coast guards to get rockets to repel military attacks

PM Nikolai Denkov says arming coast guards will ensure "no one dares to approach our Black Sea towns" amid increase in regional tensions.

Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case
22 hours ago
Global demand for uranium to rise 28% by 2030 in a business dominated by Russia
1 day ago
Samarkand declaration champions global food security amidst growing concerns
1 day ago
Russia’s Sberbank launches direct bank transfers to Iran
1 day ago
Bulgarian coast guards to get rockets to repel military attacks
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    2 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    3 days ago
  5. Russian companies build up $200bn secret slush fund despite the oil sanctions
    5 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    19 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss