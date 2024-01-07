Local prosecutor reveals details of deadly twin blast in southern Iran, saying 32 suspects arrested

All terrorists involved in the recent deadly attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman have been arrested, Press TV quoted the city's prosecutor Mehdi Bakhshi as saying on January 7.

Bakhshi revealed the information three days after the terrorist attack near the burial site of General Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the US. A twin blast left 89 people dead, including 76 Iranians and 13 Afghans, and 286 others wounded, some of them in a critical condition. Islamic State (IS) terrorists have claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Thirty-two people have been arrested in [connection with] Kerman [terrorist] crime case and are going through preliminary interrogations," Bakhshi was quoted as saying.

The judicial official added that "16 bombs have been discovered throughout Kerman Province" whose explosive power was more than the suicide vests used in the January 4 attack.

Bakhshi dismissed rumours that the explosives used during the attack were placed in rubbish bins and were remotely detonated, saying both bomb blasts were conducted by suicide bombers, one of whom was from Tajikistan.

"In the recent months, as many as 23 Daesh (IS) terrorists ready to carry out suicide attacks have been arrested across Kerman Province.”

The prosecutor added that the province had to deal with a high number of threats during this year's anniversary of Soleimani's death, amid reports about potential terror attacks by Islamic State and the Mujahedin-e-Khalq exiled opposition group.

Tehran has vowed severe punishment to anyone identified as being involved with the deadly attack in Kerman.

The bombing comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East between US-backed Israel on the one hand and the so-called “Axis of Resistance” in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, comprising armed forces who sympathise with Palestine and are hostile to Israel. Tehran openly backs the “Axis of Resistance”.