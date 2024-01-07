Local prosecutor reveals details of deadly twin blast in southern Iran, saying 32 suspects arrested

Local prosecutor reveals details of deadly twin blast in southern Iran, saying 32 suspects arrested
A twin blast left 89 people dead and many other injured in southern Iran on January 4. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 7, 2024

All terrorists involved in the recent deadly attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman have been arrested, Press TV quoted the city's prosecutor Mehdi Bakhshi as saying on January 7.

Bakhshi revealed the information three days after the terrorist attack near the burial site of General Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the US. A twin blast left 89 people dead, including 76 Iranians and 13 Afghans, and 286 others wounded, some of them in a critical condition. Islamic State (IS) terrorists have claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Thirty-two people have been arrested in [connection with] Kerman [terrorist] crime case and are going through preliminary interrogations," Bakhshi was quoted as saying.

The judicial official added that "16 bombs have been discovered throughout Kerman Province" whose explosive power was more than the suicide vests used in the January 4 attack.

Bakhshi dismissed rumours that the explosives used during the attack were placed in rubbish bins and were remotely detonated, saying both bomb blasts were conducted by suicide bombers, one of whom was from Tajikistan.

"In the recent months, as many as 23 Daesh (IS) terrorists ready to carry out suicide attacks have been arrested across Kerman Province.”

The prosecutor added that the province had to deal with a high number of threats during this year's anniversary of Soleimani's death, amid reports about potential terror attacks by Islamic State and the Mujahedin-e-Khalq exiled opposition group.

Tehran has vowed severe punishment to anyone identified as being involved with the deadly attack in Kerman.

The bombing comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East between US-backed Israel on the one hand and the so-called “Axis of Resistance” in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, comprising armed forces who sympathise with Palestine and are hostile to Israel. Tehran openly backs the “Axis of Resistance”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Pro-Iranian Iraqi drones strike US military base in Iraq following PMF assassination

Iran deadly blasts identified as suicide bombings; suspects arrested

Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings

News

Albanian and Kosovan officials spent thousands at Washington hotel to win favour with Trump

US House of Representatives report reveals foreign officials from around the world spent a total of $8.7mn at various Trump-owned businesses during his presidency.

Serbia’s ex-intelligence chief claims responsibility for opposition leader’s arrest

Questions surround Aleksandar Vulin's claim he ordered arrest of Nikola Sandulovic, who was brutally beaten in custody two months after Vulin's resignation.

Pro-Iranian Iraqi drones strike US military base in Iraq following PMF assassination

Multiple rocket attacks have reportedly targeted US bases of Ain Al-Assad and Harir in Iraq's Anbar and Kurdistan provinces.

Iran deadly blasts identified as suicide bombings; suspects arrested

Iran’s state media announced on January 4 that the twin blast that rocked the southern city of Kerman a day earlier was a suicide bombing.

Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services

Nikola Sandulovic found at Belgrade military hospital bearing marks of a recent beating after he apologised for Serb violence during Kosovan war of independence.

Albanian and Kosovan officials spent thousands at Washington hotel to win favour with Trump
11 hours ago
Serbia’s ex-intelligence chief claims responsibility for opposition leader’s arrest
11 hours ago
Pro-Iranian Iraqi drones strike US military base in Iraq following PMF assassination
2 days ago
Iran deadly blasts identified as suicide bombings; suspects arrested
2 days ago
Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    2 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Czech president calls for euro adoption in New Year’s address
    5 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  5. Almost 100 killed and 171 injured in twin bombings in Iran
    4 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    29 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    27 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss