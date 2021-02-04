ISTANBUL BLOG: “Let’s be realistic,” says banking chief conceding Turkey’s banks keep sunk loans afloat

ISTANBUL BLOG: “Let’s be realistic,” says banking chief conceding Turkey’s banks keep sunk loans afloat
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade February 4, 2021

Huseyin Aydin, head of Turkey’s banking association TBB and general manager of the government-run Ziraat Bank—the country’s largest bank by assets—was on February 3 interviewed live on BloombergHT.

Here are some highlights from replies he gave during the interview:

• “Let’s be realistic. There are [sunk] loans that we keep afloat,” Aydin responded to a question on “regulatory forbearance” measures that hide the real situation as regards the Turkish banking industry’s balance sheets.

• “We’re the only banking industry in the world that must simultaneously manage three currencies, namely the lira, the USD and the EUR,” he said on the subject of dollarisation.

• “The lira is an attractive currency to borrow but we should make the lira an attractive currency with which to invest.”

• “If you catch good levels here [on the FX market], you even earn money between sales and purchases. We [the public banks] secured the [FX] supply. This is not too bad a thing,” he said replying to a question on the boom observed last summer in the public banks’ short FX position.

“At what cost does the state borrow [with domestic government bond rates]? At 13-14%. How much does it earn when it invests its money in me [state-owned Ziraat Bank]?”

Ortalama ozkaynak karliligi: Return on average equity, Ortalama DIBS faizi: Average interest on domestic government bonds (risk-free benchmark), ISO-500: Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (ISO’s) list of the top 500 industrial companies.

• “The domestic government bonds [risk-free benchmark] offers 11%, while banks offer a 11% return [for shareholders]. Why does the man invest in me [Ziraat Bank]? Why would he take on the risk? Why would he deal with tonnes of audit?”

• “A boss who earns a 10% return would not invest in a bank but in a shopping mall.”

“The Turkish banking industry’s USD-basis total equity has fallen to $80bn from $100bn over the last decade.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova’s largest bank MAIB appoints new CEO as it mulls international listing

Turkey’s official inflation rate creeps up again but analysts doubt rate rise is ahead

Six banks to end action against Croatia in Swiss franc-denominated loan case

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    6 days ago
  2. Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
    2 days ago
  3. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    7 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Vpered KoZa! Can Navalny mobilise the Coalition of the Fed-Up?
    3 days ago
  5. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    7 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    25 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    6 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    14 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    17 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss