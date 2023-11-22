Hungary's central bank cuts base rate by 75bp to 11.5% as expected

MNB deputy governor Barnabas Virag said central bank can’t declare victory over inflation yet. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 22, 2023

