Georgian president pardons opposition journalist Nika Gvaramia

Georgian president pardons opposition journalist Nika Gvaramia
Nika Gvaramia was jailed for using a luxury car provided to Rustavi 2 in exchange for advertisements. / bne IntelliNews
By Tornike Mandaria in Tbilisi June 22, 2023

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has pardoned Nika Gvaramia, the imprisoned head of the pro-opposition TV channel Mtavari. The decision comes three days after the Supreme Court upheld Gvaramia's conviction for alleged abuse of power during his tenure as director of Rustavi 2 TV company. 

His imprisonment in May 2022 was widely seen as politically motivated, and it has drawn international condemnation, including from the US and EU. It added to growing concerns about press freedom, the independence of the judiciary, and alleged political persecution in the country. 

Zurabishvili has become increasingly critical of the Georgian Dream government, although she was initially supported by the ruling party. She recently criticised Tbilisi's drift towards Moscow, which goes against its stated goal of joining the EU.

Zurabishvili faced increasing pressure from opposition groups and civil society to issue the pardon, particularly as Georgia seeks EU membership candidate status in the coming months. This week Tbilisi was told it had only fulfilled three of the 12 recommendations Brussels had issued as part of its drive to join the bloc.

The US embassy also recently expressed disquiet with the Supreme Court decision.

The president's move aligns with one of the EU's priorities for Georgia, which includes guaranteeing a free and independent media environment. Zurabishvili refrained from providing specific reasoning for the pardon but emphasised her discretionary right as president and dismissed external pressure. 

The charges against Gvaramia included abuse of power, embezzlement, commercial bribery, and document forgery, with the prosecution focusing on the provision of a luxury car to Rustavi 2 in exchange for advertisements.

Under Gvaramia, Rustavi 2, a free-to-air TV channel, had been regarded as close to the main opposition party, the UNM of jailed former premier Mikheil Saakashvili. After he was dismissed, he founded Mtavari.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Georgia fully implements only three out of 12 EU recommendations

20 years of accession stagnation since Thessaloniki summit

Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal

News

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Promoters of the Morgenshtern concert say they received death threats.

Romanian hydropower giant Hidroelectrica launches IPO

17.3% of Hidroelectrica for sale as long-awaited IPO begins on Bucharest Stock Exchange.

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

Josep Borrell says consensus on new local elections in troubled region after separate meetings with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo.

EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions

The eleventh package of sanctions introduces few new sanctions, but aims to make the previous 10 packages more effective by closing loopholes and targeting sanction-busting companies.

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Kaczynski’s returning to work in the government – after a stint in 2020-2022 – is seen as a key move aimed at reining in factions and restoring the integrity of the ruling party's election campaign.

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
5 hours ago
Romanian hydropower giant Hidroelectrica launches IPO
6 hours ago
EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo
14 hours ago
EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions
1 day ago
PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    26 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss