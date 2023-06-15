Former Czech PM handed a conditional 2.5 year prison sentence

Former Czech PM handed a conditional 2.5 year prison sentence
The police raid on Petr Necas' office led to disgust with the country's political elite and paved the way for early elections later that year, which brought to parliament new populist and far-right parties. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 15, 2023

Former Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas was handed a prison sentence of 2.5 years suspended for four years and a fine of CZK1mn (€41,953) for his role in bribing parliamentarians with lucrative public posts in exchange for their support for his cabinet’s tax package.

The affair was one of the reasons his rightwing Civic Democrat led government collapsed in 2013 after police units stormed government offices and several ministries in what is probably the most high-profile police raid in Czechia’s history.   Necas is the only Czech premier to be convicted of a serious offence committed in office up to now. 

Necas’ wife Jana Necasova (then Nagyova), who was the then head of his cabinet and who has also faced charges for abuse of military intelligence in a separate hearing, was handed a conditional 2 year prison term and a fine of CZK300,000 as was the then Deputy Minister of Agriculture Roman Bocek.

“The act” was “clearly proven”, judge Anezka Pudilova said in a verdict quoted by the Czech Press Agency (CTK). The accused faced a sentence of up to 6 years of jail time, and evidence included Necasova's text messages.  

The sentence is not yet in legal force, and Necas’ lawyer Adam Cerny has appealed it at the Prague 1 courtroom. All three sentenced deny any wrongdoing. Cerny argued that the offer of posts does not constitute bribery.

Necasova and Bocek promised parliamentarians Marek Snajdr, Petr Tluchor and Ivan Fuksa high-profile public posts if they backed the cabinet’s tax legislation. After getting approved, Snajdr became the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the state oil reserves company Cepro and Fuksa a member of the board of the Czech Aeroholding company operating the country’s main airport Ruzyne in Prague.

The police raid in June 2013 led to disgust with the country's political elite and paved the way for early elections later that year, which brought to parliament new populist and far-right parties, the ANO vehicle of billionaire Andrej Babis and the SPD vehicle of another businessman Tomio Okamura.  In the meantime, the country was run by a technocratic cabinet comprised of allies of the then-president Milos Zeman.  

All three Civic Democrat (ODS) premiers – Vaclav Klaus, Milan Topolanek and Necas – have had to resign at least in part over corruption scandals. The ODS, under Petr Fiala, was only able to return to power in 2022 as part of a five-party coalition.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Entain launches £750mn buyout offer for Polish sports betting company STS Holdings

Czech court jails former top executives over mine privatisation scandal

bneGREEN: Europe saves €100bn from the switch to renewables due to the Ukraine war

News

EU announces “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo

Kosovan PM Albin Kurti is under pressure from the EU and other Western allies to de-escalate the situation in northern Kosovo.

Russia’s economy gets a war boost from tripling defence production

Russia’s economy has been boosted by a tripling of defence production in the last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 14.

Russia doubles military trained dolphins patrols at its key Crimean naval base

Russia has doubled the number of its military trained dolphins that patrol the waters to protect its main Crimean naval base in Sevastopol from potential Ukrainian attacks, Naval News reported on June 14.

As US confirms indirect talks with Iran, devil or cherub is in hidden detail

Some reports talk of Israel being able to live with a “mini deal” between Tehran and Washington, rather than a nuclear deal mark II.

Three Kosovan border patrol officers kidnapped

Conflicting reports from Kosovo and Serbia on which side of the border the three men were captured.

EU announces “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo
5 hours ago
Russia’s economy gets a war boost from tripling defence production
5 hours ago
Russia doubles military trained dolphins patrols at its key Crimean naval base
6 hours ago
As US confirms indirect talks with Iran, devil or cherub is in hidden detail
13 hours ago
Three Kosovan border patrol officers kidnapped
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    6 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    9 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    6 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    4 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    20 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    18 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss