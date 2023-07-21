EBRD provides two loans to Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on July 19 that it approved two senior unsecured loans for Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania in total amount of up to €4mn.
EBRD said it had approved a loan of up to €3mn in two tranches to the Albanian unit of Intesa Sanpaolo banking group under the Western Balkans GEFF III - REpower Residential Framework. The second tranche will be uncommitted.
The loan is intended to make available financing for investments in high-performance energy efficiency technologies, materials and solutions undertaken in or in relation to privately owned residential dwellings.
EBRD will also provide a loan of up to €1mn in one tranche to Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania under the Western Balkans Youth in Business Programme.
The loan proceeds will be used for on-lending to eligible micro and small-sized enterprises (MSEs) whose overall operational management responsibility or majority ownership is held by a person under the age of 35 in Albania.
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania is the fourth largest bank in Albania, out of 11 banks, with a market share of 10.6% by total assets as at the end of 2022. It has 35 branches and employs 701 staff.
