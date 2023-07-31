Czech cyanide maker Draslovka in talks on potential IPO

Czech cyanide maker Draslovka in talks on potential IPO
World’s largest producer of sodium cyanide is considering a listing in London or another international exchange.
By bne IntelliNews July 31, 2023

The world’s largest producer of sodium cyanide, Czech Draslovka, is talking to banks about a possible stock market entry, seeking an underwriter for an initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported citing three anonymous sources familiar with the developments.

The IPO venue has yet to be decided, with London being one of the possibilities. Draslovka’s CEO Pavel Bruzek Jr. told Reuters in June that the company is working with JPMorgan to secure additional funds.

“As has been previously disclosed, Draslovka’s international growth strategy requires capital, and an IPO is being considered as one of our options,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters, adding that an ongoing “dialogue with financial advisors” is taking place.

The company’s evaluation could be in the billions of dollars by the time it lists, which could be early next year if any of the plans go ahead.

Sodium cyanide is used to extract metals from ores. Draslovka has been active in the industry since well before World War II and produces other chemicals used in mining and agriculture. It supplied the notorious Zyklon B used in Nazi-era concentration camps to murder mostly Jewish prisoners.

Based in Kolin, Central Bohemia, it was privatised in the 1990s after a period of nationalisation during the communist era in then Czechoslovakia and acquired by the Bruzek family in 1996. Draslovka Holding BV became a 100% shareholder.

Reuters noted that last year the company sold $150mn (€136mn) of preferred stock to American fund Oaktree Capital Management and embarked on an acquisition spree, boosting the company’s revenue by 286% to $468mn, but recorded a 13% drop in Ebitda to $77mn in 2022.

The company is targeting an Ebitda of around $400mn within the next five years.

Reports

