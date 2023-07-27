Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt to lay off 9% of staff

Warsaw-listed video game developer CD Projekt will lay off 9% of its staff by the first quarter of 2024, the company said on July 26.

The decision is part of an “ongoing process of several deep transformations within the studio which we consider key to making quality games, on time and without crunch,” the company said in a statement.

The cost of these layoffs is estimated to be PLN4.5mn (€1.02mn) and will be accounted for in the third quarter of 2023, the company also said.

“We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year,” CD Projekt’s CEO Adam Kicinski said in a statement.

“We’ve made sure to offer everyone a comprehensive severance package,” Kicinski also said.

CD Projekt’s stocks inched up 0.06% to PLN157.85 on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on July 27.

CD Projekt is the maker of the acclaimed The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077.