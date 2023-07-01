Croatia’s inflation slows down to 7.7% y/y in June, flash estimate shows

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 1, 2023

Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased by 7.7% y/y in June, according to a flash estimate from the country’s statistics office released on June 30 (chart).

Inflation has been falling despite fears that Croatia’s switch to the euro would push up prices.

“This is the lowest annual inflation rate since March last year when it was 7.3% compared to March2021,” Croatia’s Deputy-Prime Minister Tomo Medved said in a statement on the government’s website.

Compared to May, the consumer price index (CPI) was up by 0.9%.

Prices of food, beverages and tobacco increased by 13.6% y/y, while non-food industrial goods excluding energy moved up 8.1% y/y. Services moved up 7.6% y/y, while energy prices decreased by 3.3% y/y.

Month on month, prices of food, beverages and tobacco moved up by 1.4%, while services ticked up by 1.2%. Prices of energy increased by 1.4% m/m. Prices of goods dropped 0.1% m/m in June.

Data

CBR improves Russia’s economic outlook in June macroeconomic survey

The Central Bank of Russia has improved its outlook for the Russian economy again in its latest June survey of professional economists’ predictions, which includes the central bank’s own forecasts.

Romania can’t avoid corrective measures as public deficit hits 2.3% of GDP in January-May

Government targeting a 4.4%-of-GDP deficit this year, but the gap already reached the equivalent of 2.32% of GDP in the first five months of the year.

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

Total fundraising declines 11% y/y to €1.62bn in 2022, according to Invest Europe report.

The Wagner Group's global footprint

Wagner Group has not restricted its operations to Ukraine and Russia. Since its inception in 2014 it is known or suspected to have been militarily or politically active in numerous countries, centred to a great extent on Africa.

Moldova’s manufacturing output plunges

Contraction was a severe 27.6% y/y in the core manufacturing industries.

