bneGREEN: Iran announces "solar park" in Qazvin

bneGREEN: Iran announces
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 17, 2023

Iran will build a new 1,000-MW solar array in Qazvin, according to Mahmoud Kamani, Deputy Minister of Energy and head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organisation (SATBA), Mehr News Agency reported on July 17.

As part of Iran’s latest push into renewables, the official said that the upcoming Qazvin site will be the first of a series of so-called “Solar Parks" in the country. Also, he added that when fully operational the new site will effectively double renewable output in the country. 

The term “solar town” is defined in Iran as a new area situated outside a city which is populated with solar panels.

Speaking at the "Development of Renewable Energies in the Country's Industries" event in Tehran, Kamani said global investment in renewable energies had seen a considerable rise in recent years.

As per data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), for every dollar invested in fossil fuels, $1.7 are being poured into renewable energy this year, he said.

Kamani added that solar energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are leading the surge in investments for 2023 and Iran wanted to be part of the so-called “green transition.”

Debunking misconceptions about the high costs of renewable energy, the deputy minister stated that the most affordable electricity worldwide is generated significantly by wind turbines and photovoltaic (PV) power plants.

Following the announcement on Qazvin, Kamani also unveiled plans for constructing solar power plants of up to 3 MW in other cities across the country.

Electricity generated will be sold to SATBA, offered on the green industrial electricity exchange board, or used to power cryptocurrency mining, he added.

He added that the rate for purchasing renewable electricity has been finalised and will be announced soon by the Minister of Energy.

In December 2020, MANA Energy PAK commissioned the first solar cell factory in the country, with an estimated 150 MW capable of being produced by the company each year.

The company also said it had been able to produce 1.2 GW of multi- and monocrystalline wafers per year, the component that generates the power in panels.

Earlier the country indicated that it could produce 5,000 MW of renewable energy from rooftop solar power as part of an industry-backed scheme, Shargh on October 17 reported the vice chairman of the country’s Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Renewable Energy Goods and Services (SATKA) as saying.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence

Feared ‘morality police’ reappear in Iran

Iran officially joins Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as full member

bneGREEN

Drought threatens this year’s French grain harvest that will fuel global food inflation

France, the largest wheat exporter in the European Union, is facing the threat of a reduced agricultural output this year due to low rainfall and the risk of drought. The impact of a poor French harvest will ripple out across the world.

bneGREEN: El Nino effects could add to polycrisis woes this year

The World Meteorological Organisation announced on July 4 that there is a 90% probability of an El Niño event in the second half of this year. That could have a major negative impact on some Emerging Markets.

bneGREEN: Demand soaring, market responding for critical minerals – IEA

Record deployment of clean energy technologies such as solar PV and batteries is propelling unprecedented growth in critical minerals markets, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency.

bneGreen: Confidence in wind industry rocked by quality problems at turbine maker Siemens Gamesa

Quality problems at wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa – one of the world’s largest – have rocked confidence in the wind sector. This followed a surprise statement by Siemens Energy on widespread issues with wind turbines at its subsidiary.

bneGREEN: Belgium's ABEE confirms plans for €1.4bn Li-ion battery plant in eastern Romania

ABEE's Romvolt subsidiary to produce batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage.

Drought threatens this year’s French grain harvest that will fuel global food inflation
4 days ago
bneGREEN: El Nino effects could add to polycrisis woes this year
5 days ago
bneGREEN: Demand soaring, market responding for critical minerals – IEA
5 days ago
bneGreen: Confidence in wind industry rocked by quality problems at turbine maker Siemens Gamesa
17 days ago
bneGREEN: Belgium's ABEE confirms plans for €1.4bn Li-ion battery plant in eastern Romania
19 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    1 day ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Ukraine left in limbo
    5 days ago
  3. MACRO ADVISORY: Russia’s economy posts the highest rate of expansion since early 2022
    5 days ago
  4. US Treasury starts spying on Russia’s neighbours for sanctions compliance
    6 days ago
  5. ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023
    2 months ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    26 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    27 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss