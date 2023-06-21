Annual growth of Slovenia’s PPI slows to 6.6% in May

Annual growth of Slovenia’s PPI slows to 6.6% in May
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 21, 2023

Slovenia’s producer price index (PPI) grew by an annual 6.6% in May (chart) slowing from a 9.9% increase in the previous month, data from the country’s statistics office, SURS, indicated on June 21.

The PPI's momentum started to decelerate nearly a year ago, following its peak of 22.5% in May 2022.

However, month on month, Slovenia's PPI edged down 0.4% in May, the second consecutive decline since September 2020.

The biggest annual growth in output prices in May was recorded in the electricity sector, which saw a 28.6% increase.

In the key manufacturing sector, the PPI annual growth eased to 5.4% from a 7.9% a month earlier.

In the mining sector the output prices were higher by 16.4% y/y and in the water supply went up by 10.1%.

In the first five months of the year the PPI was higher by 12.4%

Output prices on the domestic market in Slovenia increased by 9.2% y/y in May, and grew by 4% in the non-domestic market.

In 2022, Slovenia’s output prices jumped by 19.6%, after growing 5.5% in 2021.

