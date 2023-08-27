Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev appoints daughter to position seen as ‘head of presidential administration’

By bne IntelIiNews August 27, 2023

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has appointed his 38-year-old daughter, Saida Mirziyoyeva, as an assistant to the president, the official Telegram channel of the president announced on August 25.

Under a reshaped presidential administration, the position of assistant to the president is effectively equal to the position of head of the presidential administration, according to RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service.

The name of the former head of the presidential administration, Sardor Umurzakov, is not included in the new presidential administration structure.

It is not unusual in Central Asia to find relatives of the president appointed to influential state positions. In Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov succeeded his father, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, though Berdimuhamedov senior then soon claimed the title “Leader of the Nation”, making him de facto the more powerful of the two.

In Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon's eldest son, Rustam Emomali, holds key positions that include chairman of the parliament's upper chamber and mayor of Dushanbe. 

