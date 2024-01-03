Uzbekistan enjoying lowest annual inflation since August 2016

Uzbekistan has reported a December annual inflation reading of 8.77%, a touch up on November’s 8.76%. Nevertheless, the country is still enjoying the lowest price growth recorded since August 2016.

Monthly inflation in December was 1.24%, the national statistical bureau added.

Food prices moved up 1.3% for the third month in a row.

In the food basket, vegetables (7.3%) and fruits and nuts (5.2%) saw the highest monthly inflation in December. The smallest increases were observed in cereals (0.2%) and meat products (0.1%). Prices of fat and oil products (-0.5%), sugar (-0.8%) and eggs (-0.4%) fell slightly.

Over the year, eggplant and onion prices declined by more than 40%, while prices for sunflower oil (-17.8%), carrots (-15.5%), potatoes (-14.7%) and flour (-1.1%) also decreased.

In the manufactured goods segment, December inflation accelerated to 1% m/m and 7.7% y/y.

Gasoline became more expensive by 3.3% m/m and 19% y/y. The m/m increase in propane prices slowed slightly to 5.1%, but annual growth accelerated to 29.4%.

The cost of transport services grew by 1.7% m/m. Rail travel became costlier by 0.8% m/m and 32% y/y, and air travel by 2.3% m/m and 20.7% y/y.