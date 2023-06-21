US envoy warns Kosovo unrest could erupt into regional war

US envoy warns Kosovo unrest could erupt into regional war
/ bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje June 21, 2023

US envoy Gabriel Escobar has warned that the crisis in northern Kosovo has the potential to transform into an international and regional conflict if left unaddressed. 

Western diplomats are urgently trying to calm the situation in northern Kosovo, and have emphasised the need for de-escalation.

The situation in the volatile region escalated recently when four mayors, accompanied by special police protection, entered municipal buildings, leading to protests and subsequent injuries to Nato peacekeeping troops in the following days.

The mayors had been elected in local municipal elections boycotted by the Serb majority in April. As a consequence, Kosovo Albanian candidates emerged victorious with a low voter turnout of just 3.5%.

Serbian forces then apprehended three Kosovo police officers on June 14, triggering accusations of illegal border crossings from both sides.

In response, Kosovo's PM Albin Kurti implemented a ban on vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering the territory.

Speaking on a joint video conference hosted by the Atlantic Council with EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak, Escobar called for the immediate release of the three arrested Kosovo police officers, and reaffirmed the US's commitment to seeing Kosovo join the EU and Nato.

The two diplomats discussed recent developments in the region, the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, US-EU cooperation in the region, and strategies to ensure the implementation of the Ohrid and Brussels agreements.

Lajcak stressed the importance of resolving the Kosovo issue by the end of 2023, as it may lose international attention next year.

“Since May 26, we have had people on the streets, there is the Kosovo police and KFOR. We have seen several incidents, but right now the first priority is to get people off the streets, the situation to de-escalate and to return to dialogue" Lajcak said.

Lajcak said he firmly believes that a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti in Brussels will be arranged soon. He underscored that the first step towards de-escalation should come from Pristina, urging the authorities to instruct Albanian mayors not to work from municipal offices.

“The Kosovo issue must be resolved by the end of the year, because in 2024, Kosovo will not be in the centre of attention. There are elections in the US, Europe … We must return to the negotiating table as soon as possible,” said Lajcak.

The EU recently called for the unconditional participation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's PM Kurti in the meeting led by EU's High Representative Josep Borrell.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Protests break out again in northern Kosovo after arrest of ethnic Serb

OPINION: Kosovo opts for provocative tactics over grand strategy

Kosovo's robust economic growth put at risk by rising tensions with Serbia

News

Interim report shows Moldova’s robust progress towards EU accession negotiations

Progress is encouraging for Moldova, which was accepted as a candidate country in June 2022 and hopes to start membership negotiations by the end of this year.

Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023

The two countries meet all technical criteria for entry in the Schengen area but their accession was vetoed last year.

Western leaders at Ukraine's Recovery conference call on the private sector to rebuild the country

Foreign ministers, business leaders and Ukraine’s top diplomats have gathered in London at the Ukraine Recovery conference to thrash out a plan to rebuild the country once the fighting ends, and more importantly, on how to fund it.

British influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate sent to trial for human trafficking, rape in Romania

Romania's DIICOT accuses Tate brothers of forming an organised criminal group with the intention of committing human trafficking in Romania, the UK and the US.

Turkmen scientists to close the ‘Door to Hell’

National leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered experts to work out how to extinguish the famously fiery gas crater. They’ve finally found a way of granting his wish.

Interim report shows Moldova’s robust progress towards EU accession negotiations
1 hour ago
Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
2 hours ago
Western leaders at Ukraine's Recovery conference call on the private sector to rebuild the country
8 hours ago
British influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate sent to trial for human trafficking, rape in Romania
14 hours ago
Turkmen scientists to close the ‘Door to Hell’
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    5 days ago
  2. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    8 days ago
  3. Russia doubles military trained dolphins patrols at its key Crimean naval base
    6 days ago
  4. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    1 day ago
  5. Erdogan risks sparking tensions with Iran over land corridor Azerbaijan is demanding from Armenia
    5 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    27 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    24 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss