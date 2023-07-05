Turkey finance minister determined to continue fight against black money

By bne IntelliNews July 5, 2023

Turkey’s fight against money and terrorist financing is continuing with determination, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told government-run Anadolu Agency, following the general assembly meeting of Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The necessary steps will be taken to ensure that Turkey gets out of the grey list process, he also said.

In 2021 the FATF placed Turkey on its “grey list”. The international watchdog concluded that Turkey was failing to counter both money laundering and terrorist financing.

It also said that Turkey needed to address “serious issues of supervision” in its banking and real estate sectors, and with gold and precious stones dealers.

In November 2008 Turkey’s Erdogan administration introduced the first of its so-called “wealth amnesty laws”. The legislation is still in effect. Simply, no one asks “Where did you find it?” when someone brings cash or gold into Turkey.

“Today, if someone comes to the border and claims to have brought €30mn, all they have to do is fill out a form for the public prosecutor and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK),” Nedim Turkmen of Galatasaray University said.

In 2022 unidentified FX inflows to Turkey under the net errors and omissions account of its Balance of Payments (BoP) hit a record $27bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

ING Turkey renews syndicated loan at 112% rollover rate

ING Turkey, a unit of ... more

Istanbul-listed Isbank and Garanti report sharp declines in inflation-adjusted 2022 profits

Turkey's Isbank (ISCTR) has reported that its inflation-adjusted net profit in 2022 declined to Turkish lira (TRY) 48bn ($2bn) from a revised figure of TRY 62bn, ... more

Uzbekistan introduces simplified customs corridor for Turkic states

Uzbekistan is introducing a simplified customs corridor that will apply to member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Ministry of Justice has announced. An agreement for the ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    14 days ago
  3. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    6 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    29 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    19 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    29 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss