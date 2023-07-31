Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 6.1% in July

Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 6.1% in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 31, 2023

Slovenia's annual inflation in July slowed by 0.8 of a percentage point (pp) from the previous month to 6.1% (chart), statistics office SURS data showed on July 31. In the same month in 2022, the inflation was 11%.

The primary driver of annual inflation was the surge in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, the summer sales on clothing and footwear had a notable impact, reducing monthly inflation by 0.5 pp.

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer prices edged up by 0.2% slowing from a 1.4% growth in the previous month.

Monthly inflation was mainly due to increased prices of package holidays (9.6%).

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), the annual growth of consumer prices in July was 5.7%, against inflation of 11.7% in the same month in 2022. On a monthly level HICP was flat.

In the first seven months of the year, the inflation was 8.6%.

The average annual inflation in 2022 was 8.8% vs. 1.9% in 2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Storms follow heatwaves to batter Southeast Europe’s crops

bneGREEN: Funding secured for North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley project

New initiative to tackle brain drain in Western Balkans

Data

Transnistria’s trade gap soars to $974mn in H1

Separatist republic's trade deficit now close to its annual GDP, estimated at around $1bn.

North Macedonia’s industrial output up 3.7% y/y in June

Growth in industrial production during June attributed to higher output in manufacturing and utility sectors, despite a decline in the mining industry.

NBU cuts key policy rate from 25% to 22%

Ukraine’s National Bank (NBU) cut the key policy rate from 25% to 22%, effective from July 28, the NBU stated in a press release on July 27.

Central Asia: Trade with China registers strong growth during first half of 2023

Uzbek figures differ significantly from Beijing’s data.

Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 4.9% y/y in June

This is the tenth month in a row of slowing inflation in Bosnia.

Transnistria’s trade gap soars to $974mn in H1
5 hours ago
North Macedonia’s industrial output up 3.7% y/y in June
17 hours ago
NBU cuts key policy rate from 25% to 22%
1 day ago
Central Asia: Trade with China registers strong growth during first half of 2023
5 days ago
Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 4.9% y/y in June
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  2. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    4 days ago
  3. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    1 day ago
  4. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    15 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss