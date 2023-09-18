Slovak inflation eased to 8.9% y/y in August

Slovak inflation eased to 8.9% y/y in August
/ bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera September 18, 2023

Consumer price indices (inflation) increased by 8.9% year-on-year and stayed unchanged month-on-month, Slovakia’s statistical office reported. The y-o-y growth of inflation is the lowest since February 2022.

The inflation curve has been decreasing for the sixth consecutive time. In July, the y-o-y growth was 9.7%, which was the first time this year that the inflation was in single digits.

“This year, for the first time m-o-m, the prices of all good items became lower, especially seasonal vegetables and fruits, but this decrease was balanced by a significant increase in the price of fuel in August,” statisticians highlighted.

Food prices dropped by an average of 1.1% m-o-m, with vegetables down by 4.6%, fruit by 2.8%, milk, cheese and eggs by 0.8%, and bread and cereals by 0.9%. Lower prices in the housing and energy sector also significantly impacted the m-o-m inflation, with imputed rent down by 0.5% and solid fuels by 1.7%. On the other hand, the price of fuel rose by 7.3%.

An analyst from the XTB consulting, Marek Nemky, told the Slovak public broadcaster RTVS that m-o-m developments have stabilised. “We can observe stable prices in the supermarkets for the past five months,” he was quoted as saying.

 

Open PDF  View PDF
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland bans import of Ukrainian grain after EU-wide embargo expires

Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports

Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin

Data

Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms

Analysts who had earlier expected inflation to remain close to 10% y/y at the end of 2023 now expect it to hover around the 6% y/y - 7% y/y mark only.

Hungarian industrial production falls 2.6% y/y in July

Automotive production rose 14.4% y/y in July, slowing from a 19.1% increase in the previous month.

Inflation steady at 9.4% y/y in Romania in August

International rating agency Fitch expects a long period of disinflation until 2025.

Romania’s industry is losing ground despite marginal advance in July

Romania’s industrial output index increased by 0.6% m/m and by 0.9% m/m for the core manufacturing sector in July.

Romania’s public debt eases in June to 48.4% of GDP

Romania’s public debt decreased by RON6.25bn in June to RON724.bn at the end of the month.

Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms
2 hours ago
Hungarian industrial production falls 2.6% y/y in July
4 days ago
Inflation steady at 9.4% y/y in Romania in August
4 days ago
Romania’s industry is losing ground despite marginal advance in July
4 days ago
Romania’s public debt eases in June to 48.4% of GDP
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    6 days ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    7 days ago
  3. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    4 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    3 days ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    21 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    6 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss