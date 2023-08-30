Russian business confidence back in the black, with consumer rising

Russian business confidence is back in the black on the bank of the economic recovery, while consumer confidence remains negative but is also improving / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin Ben Aris in Berlin August 30, 2023

Business confidence has made a remarkable recovery in recent months after it collapsed to a low of -7.2 points in August last year following the start of the war. But since then as a wall of state military money hit the economy it has been gradually recovering. (chart)

The business confidence index went positive in January this year – a rare occurrence – to start the year at 1.9 and has remained at 4 points for June and July.

The outlook for the rest of the year remains unclear, as while the economy is expected to grow by 2%, analysts are warning the heavy spending by the state could drive up interest rates and the CBR has already been forced to put through a large 350bp hike in August to halt the collapse of the ruble that will weigh on business in the second half of this year.

From a low of -31 points in the second quarter of 2022, just after the war began, consumer confidence has been improving since the end of last year, rising from -23 points in the last quarter of last year to -15 points in the second quarter. (chart)

Consumer confidence remains negative, but it has always been negative in any case. The recent low of -31 in the second quarter of last year was not quite as bad as the -32 points recorded in the second quarter of 2015 during the post-Crimea annexation recession. There was another -30-point low in the second quarter of 2020, before the war when the economy was doing well, as consumer confidence is very seasonal, falling to a low in the second quarter and rising to a high towards the end of the year.

Confidence has been lifted by the ongoing recovery of the Russian economy, which is expected to expand by about 2% this year, and rising real and nominal salaries thanks to the tight labour market.

At the same time, the shops have refilled with foreign-made products as traders find ways around the international sanctions, and life has largely gone back to normal.

