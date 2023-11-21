Romanian banks’ profits exceeded €2bn in January-September

/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 21, 2023

Romania’s 32 banks achieved an aggregated net profit (chart) of RON10.4bn (nearly €2.1bn) in January-September 2023, which is 16% of their equity, resulting in an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 21.3%. The figure is far above the 16.4% posted in 2022 and 13.13.3% in 2021. The annualised return on assets (ROA) was 1.9%, up from 1.5% in 2022 and 1.36% in 2021. 

Bank profitability was never so high in Romania, not even during the 2007-2008 real estate bubble that ended with the economic crisis, credit crunch and the dramatic deterioration of the credit quality.

This time, the banks’ profitability is built not on quick lending (the stock of loans was only 4.5% up y/y as of September) but on robust net interest income. Household purchasing power is much stronger compared to 2007-2008 and the companies are in a stronger financial position, which translates into significant “consumption” of loans – on the other hand visible in banks’ profits, counted as value-added and a positive contribution to overall economic growth. 

High profitability means banks can afford to pay 7.5% coupons on their euro-denominated MREL bonds, a yield that may seem impressive but is only a fraction of their ROE ratio.

Indeed, the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio was only 2.6% at the end of September 2023, down from 2.8% in September 2022 and 3.8% in September 2021. Banks’ assets increased by 11.5% to RON757.3bn (€152.2bn) at the end of September – nearly three times faster than the stock of loans (+4.5% y/y). The loan-to-deposit ratio remains below 70%. The ratio was lower only during the COVID-19 crisis when lending was frozen for a period before the government stepped in and provided abundant guarantees for corporate lending.

Data

ING: Solid Polish labour market supports bounce back in spending.

A rebound in real wages and relatively stable employment are great starting points for a recovery in household spending. Economic growth in 2024 may reach around 3% on the back of both private and public consumption.

Polish producer prices deepen fall in October

Poland's producer price index (PPI) declined 4.1% year on year in October (chart), following a revised fall of 2.7% y/y the preceding month, the country’s statistics office GUS said on November 21.

Polish industrial production returns on growth path in October

Poland’s industrial production grew 1.6% year on year at constant prices in October (chart), after a revised fall of 3.3% y/y the preceding month, unadjusted data from the statistical office GUS showed on November 21.

Moldova’s industry deep in the red despite improvements in Q3

The industrial production index picked up by 3.0% q/q and its annual decrease moderated to 0.7% y/y in Q3.

Romania’s construction industry remains major economic growth driver

Romania’s construction works index accelerated to an annual growth rate of 13.8% in Q3.

