One dead, dozens injured in explosions at Romanian LPG station

Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu speaks to reporters after the explosions. / Romanian interior ministry
By bne IntelliNews August 27, 2023

One person was killed and at least 58 injured in two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station near the Romanian capital Bucharest late on August 26. 

The cause of the explosions is not yet known. Out of the total number of victims, 43 people are interior ministry employees including 39 firefighters, two policemen and two gendarmes, who were deployed after the first blast. 

Seven people were injured and one killed in the initial explosion in Crevedia, Dambovita county, according to a statement from the interior ministry published early on August 27. 

Shortly afterwards, there was a second explosion, which caused injuries to a further 50 people, including firefighters and police who arrived at the scene after the first blast. 

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a mushroom-shaped cloud that filled the sky above the town. 

“A new tragedy shook Romania this evening and I am deeply saddened that the explosions in Crevedia resulted in casualties,” said President Klaus Iohannis in a statement on his Facebook page. 

“I send my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Right now, the zero priority is to give those affected all the necessary support and facilitate their access to emergency treatment. As soon as the situation in the risk area is stabilised, an investigation must be started quickly to find out whether the law and rules have been broken.” 

A safety perimeter of 800 metres has been established around the LPG station, and astound 3,000 people within the area have been evacuated to prevent further casualties. 

As of 2am Bucharest time, 54 people were hospitalised including 10 in intensive care. 

A crisis centre has been set up headed by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and the Minister of Internal Affairs Catalin Predoiu, also comprising representatives of the health ministry. 

“Our priority, at the moment, is to save as many lives as possible of those who have suffered serious injuries as a result of the explosions in Crevedia,” said Ciolacu in a statement on his Facebook page. 

The Romanian authorities have also asked for help through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“In response to explosions at LPG station in #Crevedia close to Bucharest, where one person died and several have been injured, [Romania] requested assistance through #EUCivilProtectionMechanism to treat 18 mass burn patients,” tweeted European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic. 

Ciolacu announced that the mechanism has already been activated and four patients will be quickly transferred to hospitals elsewhere in Europe, as soon as their conditions are stabilised. 

 

 

Pro-Russian politicians call for Serbia and Bosnia to join BRICS instead of EU

Serbian intelligence chief Vulin talks for end to Western hegemony, as new poll shows Serbs would favour entry to BRICS over EU.

Tunisia’s bread subsidy battle does not bode well for IMF deal, RANE/Stratfor says

Tunisia’s battle to mitigate bread shortages “risks eroding its authoritarian president’s popularity, triggering social unrest, and delaying the disbursement of needed funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”, RANE/Stratfor writes.

Wave of Ukrainian drones strike five Russian regions

Five Russian regions were hit with a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes on the night of August 30, in a widespread attack targeting Central Russia, as well as the Pskov region and Sevastopol.

Gabon coup attempt after the re-election of President Ali Bongo

A group of a dozen Gabonese soldiers from the Republican Guard and police announced on August 30 they had seized power and cancelled recent elections that saw president Ali Bongo re-elected.

Russian textbook calling 1956 Hungarian revolution an act of fascists puts Orban in tight spot

Kremlin-friendly government has yet to denounce textbook attacking the 1956 revolutionaries, a key source of identity for many Fidesz supporters.

