North Macedonia’s industrial output up 3.7% y/y in June
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 31, 2023

North Macedonia's industrial output went up by an annual 3.7% in June, decelerating from a 6.1% increase in the previous month (chart), according to statistics office data released on July 31.

The growth in industrial production during June can be attributed to higher output in manufacturing and utility sectors, despite a decline in the mining industry.

The industrial output in the manufacturing industry went up by 1.4% y/y in June, slowing from a 5.3% growth in May.

The mining output decreased by 1.6% y/y, reversing a 8.6% y/y increase in the previous month.

The output in the utilities sector jumped by 39.9% y/y, accelerating significantly from a 4% increase a month earlier.

In the first six months of the year, the output rose by 1.5%.

In 2022, industrial production edged down by 0.3% y/y after increasing 1.4% in 2021.

 

 

