Hungary’s industry continues to suffer in May as domestic demand shrinks

Hungary’s industry continues to suffer in May as domestic demand shrinks
/ bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest July 7, 2023

Hungary's industrial production fell 6.9% y/y in May (chart) for the fifth straight month, following an 8.3% decline in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said in a preliminary report on July 6. Output dropped 4.6% when adjusted for the number of workdays.

On a positive note, output rose a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 1.6% from April, but the slight rebound was not enough to break the negative trend, as output is still below the level recorded at the beginning of 2023.

In a short statement, KSH said that most branches of manufacturing contributed to the decline.

Among the biggest branches, electrical equipment and automotive production increased, while production of computers, electronics and optical equipment as well as of food, drinks and tobacco products declined, it added. For the period January-May, output dropped 4.8% y/y. KSH will release detailed data on the output of all industrial sector branches on July 13.

Domestic industrial orders were up by 6.2% y/y but overshadowed by the fall of new orders by 9.8% y/y.

The preliminary data suggests that Hungary’s export-oriented automotive industry has compensated to some extent for the very weak performance of companies producing for the domestic market, in line with the trends seen in previous months. Smaller companies have been hit harder by the energy crisis and cut back production.

The dichotomy between companies producing for the export market and those operating mainly in for the local market confirms the picture of steadily shrinking domestic demand in the economy, ING Bank said.

The bank expects industrial production to post negative growth in 2023 from modest growth in 2022 and agriculture could help Hungary avert a recession for the year. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary looks likely to miss deficit targets in 2023

Balkans lift otherwise gloomy Emerging Europe outlook for 2023

European Commission criticises Hungary for shortcomings in latest annual report on rule of law

Data

Ruble sinks to post-invasion low, approaching RUB100 to US dollar

The US dollar exchange rate exceeded RUB93 on July 6, setting a new record high for more than a year, while the euro rose above RUB100 on Moscow Exchange.

Borsa Istanbul attracts $974mn portfolio inflows in three weeks

Inflows likely to be from tactical investors betting on Turkish stocks, rather than longer-term strategic investors.

Retail sales turn more volatile in Romania but hit a new record

The retail sales volume increased by 3.3% y/y in January-May driven by stronger sales of both food and non-food items.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia among top landlocked developing countries for FDI worldwide

UNCTAD finds 83% FDI received by world's landlocked developing countries channelled into Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Uganda.

Russian Services PMI jumps to record high in June 2023

Despite the fallout from Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, the manufacturing sector ended 2022 with a historically strong expansion in output. Manufacturing PMI since January 2023 continued to trend in positive territory.

Ruble sinks to post-invasion low, approaching RUB100 to US dollar
3 hours ago
Borsa Istanbul attracts $974mn portfolio inflows in three weeks
4 hours ago
Retail sales turn more volatile in Romania but hit a new record
4 hours ago
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia among top landlocked developing countries for FDI worldwide
1 day ago
Russian Services PMI jumps to record high in June 2023
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    16 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    8 days ago
  5. CENUSA: The Cyprus precedent for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    21 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    15 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss