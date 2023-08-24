Hopes for accelerating construction of fourth strand of Central Asia-China gas pipeline discussed by Tajikistan, China

The potential for accelerating the construction of a fourth strand of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China gas pipeline, otherwise known as the Central Asia-China gas pipeline, has been discussed by Tajik and Chinese officials.

The fourth line, known as “Line D”, is required to supply China with an additional 25bn cubic metres (bcm) of Turkmen gas per year. That objective is linked to the second stage of the development of the giant Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan. Line D is to pass through Kyrgyzstan, rather than through Kazakhstan like the existing three strands of the pipeline.

The first stage of the development of Galkynysh ensured the production of 30 bcm of gas per year.

The discussions on Line D in Beijing were led by Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng and Rustam Emomali, the eldest son of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who serves as the mayor of Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, and is also the chairman of the Tajik parliament's upper chamber.

"It was considered necessary to attract modern Chinese investments and technologies to the development of the energy industry in Tajikistan in order to accelerate the construction of the ‘D’ line of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China gas pipeline," read a website statement released by the Dushanbe municipality’s executive body.