Explosion in Kosovo’s North Mitrovica on anniversary of Serb leader's murder sparks security concerns

North Mitrovica, in Kosovo, is populated mainly by ethnic Serbs. / bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 16, 2024

Tensions have flared in Kosovo’s city of North Mitrovica, populated mainly by ethnic Serbs, after an explosion, believed to be caused by a hand grenade, occurred shortly before midnight near a hotel, resulting in two people being injured and several cars damaged.

The incident took place on the anniversary (January 16) of the assassination of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, leader of the Civic Initiative Freedom, Democracy, Justice, who was killed six years ago in front of his party's premises in North Mitrovica.

Emergency response teams from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and the Kosovo Force (KFOR) swiftly arrived at the scene, working alongside local police to assess the situation, Koha.net reported.

According to reports, the blast damaged four or five cars, and while one of the injured individuals sustained more serious injuries, they are not life-threatening.

Kosovo Police spokesperson, Baki Elshani, confirmed the incident, stating, "Around 11:50 p.m., a hand grenade allegedly exploded at the Bisevac hotel in North Mitrovica. As a result of the explosion, 4-5 cars were damaged, and two people were injured, one of them has more serious injuries, but not life-threatening."

Serbian politician from Kosovo, Rada Trajkovic, president of the European Movement of Serbs, sees the explosion as a deliberate message aimed at the Serbs in the north, suggesting a potential recurrence of the fate suffered by Ivanovic.

Trajkovic said: "It's a message. When the state does not work for something, which is the security situation in the north, it has a very big impact on the citizens."

Trajkovic accused the Kosovan authorities of allowing individuals associated with Ivanovic's murder to dominate the region's security landscape, leading to an unsettling atmosphere.

News

#BREAKING: Israel bombs Damascus killing several Iranian military officers

Several Iranian military officers have been killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus's official compound.

US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers to its Russian sanctions busting blacklist, citing alleged violations related to Western-imposed oil price cap sanctions on Russian oil.

Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'

China expressed its readiness on January 19 to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following recent exchanges of attacks on militant targets along their shared border

Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling

Subsidised stores in border areas are limiting how many eggs people can buy.

European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary

Parliament also urges European Council to examine whether Hungary has committed serious and persistent breaches of EU values, which could in theory lead to the suspension of its voting rights.

