Croatia's tourism soars with 2.7mn arrivals in June

Croatia's tourism soars with 2.7mn arrivals in June
With roughly a fifth of GDP coming from tourism, Croatia's economy is by far the most reliant on visitors from abroad among its European peers.
By bne IntelliNews August 8, 2023

In June 2023, Croatia saw 2.7mn tourist arrivals and 13.2mn nights in commercial accommodations, up 2.8% and 0.9% respectively m/m, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics said.

With roughly a fifth of GDP coming from tourism, Croatia's economy is by far the most reliant on visitors from abroad among its European peers. In 2022, Croatia generated around €15bn in the tourism sector alone. This corresponds to around 10% of all international tourism receipts in Southern Europe.

Domestic tourists accounted for 288,000 arrivals and 905,000 nights, down 0.6% in arrivals but up 0.1% in nights y/y. Meanwhile,  foreign tourists increased significantly with 2.4mn arrivals and 12.3mn nights, marking a 3.2% rise in arrivals and a 0.9% increase in nights m/m.

Despite a 20.2% decrease in arrivals and 11.0% in nights from Germans, Germany remained the top source of foreign tourists, accounting for 19.4% of arrivals and 30.1% of nights.

 Following Germany were tourists from Austria (10.5%), Slovenia (8.4%), Poland (8.2%), the Czech Republic (6.3%), and the United Kingdom (4.7%).

Crikvenica was the top destination for domestic tourists, while foreign tourists preferred Rovinj in June 2023.

Crikvenica had the highest domestic tourist nights, followed by Zagreb, Biograd na Moru, Mali Lošinj, and Pula.

Rovinj dominated foreign tourism in June 2023, with the most foreign tourist nights, followed by Dubrovnik, Poreč, Medulin, and Umag.

Istria emerged as the top tourism destination, with 4.5mn tourist nights in June 2023, making up 34.4% of Croatia's total tourist nights. Split-Dalmatia followed with 2.4mn nights, accounting for 18.4% of the total.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Net outflow of migrants from CEE slowing as life at home improves

Russian ambassador accused of using Operation Storm anniversary to stir Balkan tensions

Bosnian fitness tech start-up Rolla raises €6.3mn in seed round

Data

Net outflow of migrants from CEE slowing as life at home improves

Central and Eastern European economies have seen significant net migration outflows over the past few decades, but the trend has started to shift in the last five years as outflows have reduced considerably, Capital Economics reports.

Ruble continues slide, exchange rate passes RUB100 to euro

The Russian ruble is facing a steep decline, reaching 95 rubles against the dollar and 105 against the euro this week. leading analysts to ask if the currency is collapsing thanks to sanctions or if it is deliberate policy by the Central Bank.

Czech industrial growth slowed down in June to 0.9% y/y

Analysts warn that weak auto sales could dent industrial output in coming months.

Romania’s central bank keeps policy rate at 7%

BNR warns of major uncertainties and risks associated with the government's future fiscal and income policy stance.

Moldova’s cherry exports to EU surge 12.5 times in 2023

Lower production in key competitors allowed Moldovan producers to step in to meet the demand for cherries on the EU market.

Net outflow of migrants from CEE slowing as life at home improves
51 minutes ago
Ruble continues slide, exchange rate passes RUB100 to euro
2 hours ago
Czech industrial growth slowed down in June to 0.9% y/y
2 hours ago
Romania’s central bank keeps policy rate at 7%
11 hours ago
Moldova’s cherry exports to EU surge 12.5 times in 2023
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    17 hours ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    4 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    6 days ago
  4. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    7 days ago
  5. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    11 days ago
  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    22 days ago
  2. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    13 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  5. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss