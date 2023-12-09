Turkey’s minimum wage becoming average wage protest unions

DISK chair Arzu Cerkezoglu, centre, argues the situation is a deliberate choice made by the government. / DISK website
By bne IntelliNews December 9, 2023

Turkey’s minimum wage is becoming the average wage, contrary to the global norm, according to the country’s Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DISK).

Around 50% of workers in Turkey earn a wage similar to the minimum wage, and that percentage reaches around 70% in the private sector, according to DISK chair Arzu Cerkezoglu. She spoke ahead of tri-party minimum wage negotiations between government, employer and union representatives due to get under way this week. Alarmingly, added Cerkezoglu, DISK’s information shows that there are 7.3mn workers in Turkey who receive a wage below the minimum.

Cerkezoglu emphasised the need for a wage that allows for a dignified life, pointing out that the poverty line for a family of four is at more than Turkish lira (TRY) 45,000 ($1,553), while the starvation threshold for a family of four is at TRY 14,025 ($484). The minimum wage in Turkey, received by around 8mn workers according to labour union Turk-Is, stands at a net TRY11,402 ($394 at the current exchange rate).

Criticising the government, Cerkezoglu said: "In Turkey, wages are not even at a level sufficient for basic survival, let alone a dignified life."

She also stressed: "In 2013, there were 14 countries in Europe with lower minimum wages than Turkey; however, by the end of 2023, there are only four. The people of this country, the working class of Turkey, do not deserve this situation."

The particularly harsh reality for women, added Cerkezoglu, was that 61.4% of working women in Turkey work for a wage around the minimum, while a very substantial number do not even receive the minimum.

The fact that Turkey has become a country with a high proportion of minimum wage earners was caused by obstacles erected to trade union rights, and the situation should be seen as an intentional choice made by the government, the head of DISK said.

Ergun Atalay, president of Turk-Is, which will represent the workers in the pay talks, said: “It is impossible to make ends meet with the current minimum wage.”

Rampant inflation typically means that the worth of a pay hike in Turkey is rapidly diminished.

News

Fitch lowers Slovakia’s credit rating to 'A-'

Fitch highlighted “the downgrade reflects a deterioration in public finances and an unclear consolidation path”.

ArcelorMittal sells Kazakhstan steel and mining business to state-run fund

Industry minister announces local business entrepreneur set to in turn take control of assets.

Austria proposes “Air Schengen” to Romania and Bulgaria

Watered down version of borderless Schengen zone gets mixed reaction in Bucharest and Sofia.

New Bulgaria-Serbia gas pipeline put into operation

Bulgarian president says interconnection that will carry Azeri gas to Serbia “changes the energy map of Europe”.

Hungary subtly turns down Kyiv proposal for Orban-Zelenskiy meeting, former foreign minister says

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has subtly rejected an offer from Kyiv for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to first commentaries after the news broke on December 7.

