Turkey's auto sales gain 60% y/y in January

Turkey's auto sales gain 60% y/y in January
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade February 2, 2021

Combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey expanded by 60% y/y to 43,728 units in the first month of 2020—marking the best January sales since 2011—after booming 61% y/y in 2020, data from trade group ODD showed on February 2.

Passenger car sales grew 61% y/y to 35,358 units while the LCV market grew 59% y/y to 8,370 units in January.

Of the vehicles sold in January, 27,226, or 62%, were imports, including 23,153 passenger cars and 4,073 LCVs.

Dogus Otomotiv (DOASO), a distributor of seven foreign brands (Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen) in Turkey, sold 9,856 vehicles in January, while its market share rose to 19% from 12% in December.

Tofas (TOASO), which assembles Fiat vehicles in Turkey and imports Alfa Romeo and Jeep brands, sold 5,297 vehicles. Ford Otosan (FROTO), which assembles and imports Ford vehicles, sold 4,206 units, including 2,749 domestically assembled vehicles and 1,457 that were imported.

In 2020, Turkey’s auto production declined by 11% y/y to 1.3mn units while imports jumped 54% y/y to 427,028.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Finance industry calling below 7.00 for USD/TRY

Turkey’s January manufacturing PMI shows output, new orders and exports returned to growth

Istanbul-listed Garanti’s problem loans reach 22% ratio at end of 2020

Data

Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction

Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction, according to preliminary data from the Economics Ministry released on February 1.

Putin’s popularity slumps to 53% in wake of Navalny demonstrations

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s popularity slumped to 53%, according to the state-owned pollster, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), in the wake of a brutal crackdown by police on weekend demonstrations

Turkey’s January manufacturing PMI shows output, new orders and exports returned to growth

Index moves up to 54.1 from 50.8 in December. Raw material shortages meant inflationary pressures remained marked.

Tighter restrictions dragged down Croatia's retail trade in December

Fall in both annual and monthly terms as new restrictions to contain COVID-19 were imposed in December.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI records its first gain since August 2020

The IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI posted its first gain since August 2020, rising to 50.9 in January, up from 49.7 in the last month of 2020, the first gain in five months. Any result above 50 is an expansion of business.

Russia finished 2020 with a milder than expected 3.1% contraction
13 hours ago
Putin’s popularity slumps to 53% in wake of Navalny demonstrations
14 hours ago
Turkey’s January manufacturing PMI shows output, new orders and exports returned to growth
1 day ago
Tighter restrictions dragged down Croatia's retail trade in December
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI records its first gain since August 2020
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    7 days ago
  3. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    5 days ago
  4. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    5 days ago
  5. Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
    23 hours ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    23 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    15 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss