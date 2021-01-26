Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market

By bne IntelliNews January 26, 2021

The GoCrypto payment platform created by Slovenian company Eligma has gained its first users in Thailand, the company said in a blog post. 

Eligma, which has already turned Slovenia into the world leader in the number of physical locations that accept payments with cryptocurrencies, is now pursuing international expansion. It is already present in both Africa and South America as well as several European countries. 

Among the outlets in Thailand that offer payment with GoCrypto locations are the country’s first online laundrette and a pub. At the Washcoin Pro launderette, users can pay for their washing from their smartphones using bitcoin or tokens via the GoCrypto app. 

“We would like to warmly welcome all of them into the growing GoCrypto family and are looking forward to expanding the GoCrypto payment network in 2021!” the post said. 

The announcement follows a €4mn funding round at the start of 2021. 

In Eligma’s home country, more than 1,000 locations in Slovenia are now accepting cryptocurrency payments, including cafes, restaurants, dentists, hair salons and hotels, as cryptocurrency adoption is growing rapidly in the country. 

Among locations that accept the cryptocurrencies are major retailers, such as the Tus supermarkets, Slovenia’s biggest electronic seller Big Bang, Atlantis Water Park and Burger King Slovenia. 

Russia's NorNickel adopts blockchain for supply chain management

Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has announced it is joining the Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network (RSBN).

Russian mobile phone operators are exploring the promising eSIM technology, but the government's attempts to control and centralise the technology are likely to create hurdles.

Online markets grew during the coronavirus pandemic as firms expanded their offerings to reach clients during spring lockdown, but Albania's e-commerce sector remains small.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, who brought 4G to the Islamic Republic, seen as siding with the country's youth.

Tax cut to incentivise further development of the IT industry, said PM Zoran Zaev. North Macedonia's IT industry grew 17% in 2016-2019.

