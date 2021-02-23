Romanian IT company Bittnet enters FTSE Russell indices

Romanian IT company Bittnet enters FTSE Russell indices
Bittnet's share price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market.
By bne IntelliNews February 23, 2021

The shares of Romanian IT group Bittnet Systems (BNET) will enter the FTSE Global Micro Cap and FTSE Total-Cap indices as of March.

Thus, Romania will have four companies in the FTSE Russell indices: Bittnet Systems and TeraPlast (TRP) in the FTSE Global Micro Cap and FTSE Total-Cap indices, and Banca Transilvania (TLV) and Nuclearelectrica (SNN) shares in the Emerging Markets indices.

"FTSE Russell's announcement is very important news for the whole capital market and even more so for all those that chose to invest in Bittnet shares. Romania's upgrade to Secondary Emerging Market Status has benefits not only for companies that enter the indices for Emerging Markets but also for other companies that, once included in the indices for microcaps, enter the radars of new international investors that follow these indices," said Radu Hanga, chairman of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

 "The announcement of FTSE Russell to include Bittnet shares in its global indices is very satisfying because it is yet another confirmation that entrepreneurial companies, even when easily labeled as ‘small’, can bring significant liquidity to the market," added Cristian Logofatu, Bittnet Systems co-founder.

Founded in 2007, Bittnet’s main activity is sharing knowledge by developing and organising IT trainings, implementation of IT solutions and technical support services. It works with technologies from major companies including Cisco, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Citrix, Dell and Oracle. 

In 2015, it became the first Romanian company to list on the BVB’s alternative AeRO market. Two years ago, founders Cristian and Mihai Logofatu, sold 14% of Bittnet’s shares on AeRO, making RON8.05mn (€1.72mn). 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Online is in vogue in Romania

Rent-a-car app Yolcu360 tops Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2020 ranking

Rival operators announce lawsuits in Serbia's cable war

Tech

Nato and North Macedonia sign agreement on preventing cyber incidents

MoU to help North Macedonia increase its resilience to cyber threats.

Rent-a-car app Yolcu360 tops Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2020 ranking

Virtual studio developer Zero Density placed second while online streaming platform BluTV ranked third.

Croatia’s Photomath raises $23mn funding

The Photomath app has more than 220mn downloads globally, helping students and parents solve maths problems using a smartphone.

Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement

In January the popular messaging service WhatsApp experienced an exodus of users. Most of them went to Telegram, which is now looking for money to continue its development.

Romanian property rental platform Milluu raises money to expand in Poland

Largest-ever crowdfunding through Seedblink platform allows Milluu to replicate its business model in Warsaw.

Nato and North Macedonia sign agreement on preventing cyber incidents
1 day ago
Rent-a-car app Yolcu360 tops Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2020 ranking
2 days ago
Croatia’s Photomath raises $23mn funding
4 days ago
Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
4 days ago
Romanian property rental platform Milluu raises money to expand in Poland
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    6 days ago
  2. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    1 day ago
  4. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    4 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s pitiless dzud
    3 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    6 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    25 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    16 days ago
  4. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    11 days ago
  5. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss